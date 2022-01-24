{!--[if gte mso 9]}{xml}
The Oscoda swimming and diving team took another step towards an Independent Swim Conference championship on Tuesday, Jan, 18. The Owls, competing at Ogemaw Heights in a league dual, were able to pull off a victory, 104-79.
Full results were not reported by press time.
Oscoda (3-0 ISC) competed at Essexville-Garber on Tuesday and makes the trip down to Caro on Feb. 8.{/div}{/div}