OSCODA – Curious about Bigfoot? The then Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce has an event this weekend for you.
Actually, the chamber has two Bigfoot events scheduled this year. First, there’s the Bigfoot Pre-Bash event scheduled for Saturday, June 3 followed by the Bigfoot Bash main event Sept. 29-30.
The June 3 Bigfoot Pre-Bash will be held at the Shoreline Players Theater, 6000 N. Skeel Ave., Oscoda while the Sept. 29-30 Bigfoot Bash is at Oscoda High School.
Leading up to the Pre-Bash, there a host of contests including:
• Bigfoot Bash Art Contest.
• Bigfoot Bash Song Lyrics Contest.
• 5- to 6-foot-tall Bigfoot Wooden Carving – Tickets go on sale at the Pre-Bash and are sold throughout the summer with the winner being drawn at the Bigfoot Bash on Sept. 30.
• Where’s Bigfoot? - Watch the chamber’s Facebook Page for when Bigfoot shows up at one of its sponsors. Each like and share on one of those posts will get you one entry to win (to be determined).
The Bigfoot Pre-Bash will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3. According to the chamber’s website, here’s a brief schedule for the Bigfoot Pre-Bash:
• 10 a.m. – Doors open. There will be a few tables with vendors and sponsors to checkout. Attendees can grab some merchandise and snack before they find their seats.
• 10:30 am – Welcome presentation with important information about the Pre-Bash. The winner for the Song Contest will be revealed plus other announcements.
• 11 a.m. – The first speaker will be on stage.
• 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The event will take a small break.
• 1 p.m. – The second speaker will take the stage, followed by a small break for pictures with the speaker.
• 2 p.m. – The third speaker will take the stage, followed by a small break for pictures and questions.
• 3 p.m. – Audience Town Hall.
• 4 p.m. – Q & A for the Speakers.
• 5 p.m. – Event organizers thank you for your participation and invite you to come back for the Bigfoot Bash Sept. 29-30.
Here’s a rundown on the Bigfoot Pre-Bash speakers:
• Jeff Hansen – is a resident of Oscoda for more than 50 years, and has been interested in Bigfoot since he was in high school. He has been interested in the Bigfoot phenomenon for years. His continued interest in Bigfoot led him to the BFRO (Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization) website in 2012 and he attended his first BFRO expedition in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in 2013. Since then, he has attended many public and private outings. As a volunteer investigator for the BFRO, Hansen has investigated sightings in Northeast Michigan, including Iosco and surrounding counties. He describes himself as a “skeptical believer.”
• Jim Sherman – of Augusta, is a history teacher at Birmingham Groves High School. He is a BFRO investigator. In his spare time, for more than three decades he has hunted the elusive Bigfoot, which often takes him into the forests of the Upper Peninsula. He also produces a “Bigfoot Hunters” Roku video blog channel. He is a sought-after speaker and presenter with recordings of Bigfoot’s vocalizations.
• Marc DeWerth – In 2012, Marc and the Ohio Bigfoot Organization, along with many associated organizations and friends, created the Ohio Bigfoot Conference. Since then, the conference has grown into the premier Bigfoot conference in the world, drawing thousands of people each year. The event features top-rated speakers from across the Bigfoot community who share their experiences and knowledge in the subject of Sasquatch. From television personalities, academics, local and national investigators, and other prominent figures, the conference has something for everyone. They sell out every year and have people come from as far as New Zealand.
For more information, call the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce at 989-739-7322 or by email at events@oscodachamber.com.