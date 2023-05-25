TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls soccer team closed out the regular season on Monday, May 22, with a home Northern Michigan Soccer League game with Ogemaw Heights. The Lady Braves and Lady Falcons played to a 1-1 tie.
“As per usual, our games with Ogemaw, we were pretty even keel and it was no surprise to end with a tie,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said.
Tawas’ goal came in the first half on a direct kick from Catie Push.
“We each held strong defensively which was the key to this game,” Dittenbir said. “Holding our defensive lines at half field when possible, allowed for many calls that were offsides on Ogemaw, and we had a few calls the same way on our end of the field. Both teams had excellent passing and movement of the ball, we were both just unable to score on each other.”
Emma Koroly was in net and made 22 saves on the night, and was also credited with three clears. Push and Ava Briggs had 10 clears each from the defensive end.
“Our midfield did an excellent job running the field, helping defensively and offensively, and our forwards gave a lot of hustle, but again, defensively each team held strong and it was hard to get a good hit into the goal,” Dittenbir said.
Tawas (9-5-2 overall) hosted the winner of a game between Houghton Lake and Roscommon on Tuesday, in a Division 4 district semifinal. Midland Calvary Baptist, Pinconning and Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart are on the other side of the bracket, with the district final set for Friday in Midland.