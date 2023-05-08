WHITTEMORE – League play turned out to be exactly what the Oscoda baseball team needed to right the ship. The Owls were playing in their North Star League Big Dipper opener at Whittemore-Prescott, and used some solid pitching to win both games, 5-2 and 6-3.
In the opener, Carson Gooch got the win, going five innings and giving up two runs on two hits and 13 strikeouts. Logan Williams came in to pitch the sixth inning, striking out three batters to get the save. Jhonas Williams had a single and scored twice, Mason Osborn had a double and Dreyton Williams had a single and scored a run. Jayden Eberline also reached base three times and had three steals.
W-P had Nathan Lintz take the loss. He pitched six innings and gave up give runs, three earned on seven hits, eight strikeouts and three walks.
The Cardinal offense had Mark Howie get two hits and one run, Brady Oliver had a hit and an RBI and Christian Tocco and Will LaFranca had one hit apiece.
In game two, Michael Myles took his turn turning in a strong pitching performance. He went five innings and gave up three runs on two hits and struck out 11.
“Our pitching staff struck out 27 of the recorded 33 outs in the double header sweep,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “This was the strongest pitching performance I believe I’ve ever coached in a double header. Our pitching has been outstanding and if we continue to hit the ball and score runs, we feel we can play with anybody. Spring training is over and we are in league play now, we need to continue to improve to cut down on errors and continue to manufacture runs.”
At the plate, Jayce Foster had a single, stole two bases and scored a run, J. Williams had a hit and scored a run, Gooch had an RBI double and Eberline had two steals and one run. L. Williams also had a single, one RBI and two steals, D. Williams had a single and scored a run and Myles was able to get a steal and scored a run.
Bransen Bellville took the loss for the Cards, he went four innings and gave up six runs, five earned on three hits, five strikeouts and one walk.
Howie, Bellville, Tocco and LaFranca had one hit apiece. Bellville scored twice and Bodie Lintz came in to score one run.
Oscoda (2-0 NSL Big Dipper) hosted the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, is at Alcona on Thursday and hosts Mio on Monday.
W-P (0-2 NSL Big Dipper) was at Alcona on Monday, heads to Rogers City on Thursday and is in Lake City for a tournament on Saturday. The Cards also play the Charlton Heston Academy at the Field of Dreams in West Branch on Monday.