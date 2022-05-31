EAST TAWAS – The 12th annual Art Stroll in East Tawas will be held on Saturday, June 11.
Tawas Bay Art Gallery, in partnership with the East Tawas Businesses, invites the public to “Stroll” Newman Street meeting artists and viewing their exhibited work during the extended business hours of 4 to 7 p.m. Art lovers can stroll the streets, listen to music by local musicians, talk to the artists and merchants, and dine in local restaurants.
They can also view and purchase art by artists from across the Sunrise Side coast. There will also be artwork displayed by students from the school art programs.
The Art Stroll can begin at either end of Newman Street. Pick up a "passport," and a list of participating artists and businesses, at Tawas Bay Art Gallery or Village Chocolatier. Completed passports will be entered into a drawing for two paintings by award winning artist Kathy Witherspoon and Sherry McArthur. The paintings will be on display at the gallery.
The gallery will also host a silent auction of artwork, goods or services donated by the artists and local merchants for two weeks before the event. Profits from this event will aid the art programs locally and the Tawas Bay Art Gallery youth programs.
Klenow’s Market will provide a luncheon for Art Stroll volunteers, musicians and artists.
For more information, contact Jill Roode or inquire at the gallery at 302 Newman Street. Find the gallery online at www.tawasbayartistgallery.com or Facebook at Tawas Bay Art Gallery.