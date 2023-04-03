TAWAS CITY – Two counties, three generations, four facilities, 75 years of business and 150-plus employees – these are the numbers credited to Bopp-Busch Manufacturing Company (Mfg. Co.), which is celebrating its diamond anniversary in 2023.
Meeting the needs of customers from beginning to end, its partner supplier services include product engineering, tool and die making, stamping, welding, E-coat Paint and general assembly.
Between the two manufacturing plants in AuGres, in neighboring Arenac County, as well as a tool and die shop and another plant in Tawas City, Bopp-Busch Mfg. Co. has served nearly 300 companies in its history. The business has been a manufacturing partner supplier to such industries as aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, recreational vehicle, lawn and garden, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, food products and chemical processing equipment.
To get to this point, a number of expansions occurred over the years and the company has grown considerably since it was first established more than seven decades ago. This has included an increase from the original facility of less than 10,000 square feet, to a manufacturing area of 128,000 square feet, across the four locations.
The family-owned business is currently in its third generation, with Michael Busch serving as president and CEO. Along with a tour of the plants in Tawas City, he recently gave this reporter a synopsis of the company’s history.
Bopp-Busch Mfg. Co. was founded in AuGres in 1948, by Chester C. Busch and his father-in-law, August J. Bopp.
“Chester was my grandfather and August J. Bopp was my grandma’s father. So, Chester Busch married Betty Bopp, and Betty’s father was August Bopp,” Michael shared.
As noted on the company’s website, Bopp-Busch got its start manufacturing dime store rakes, shovels and hoes. The business quickly grew, and was awarded the company’s first General Motors (GM) parts contract in the early 1950s.
The partnership between the two entities continues to this day. In fact, “Our main customer is General Motors,” Michael says, adding that in their history, they have supplied all the North American GM assembly lines.
Bopp-Busch expanded operations during the 1950s, to include tool and die building to better serve their customers, which led to the opening of the Tawas City Tool and Die Shop.
Adapting to the ever-evolving times, the company also began meeting the demands when the 1960s brought the need for such value-added, secondary services as welding, assembly and phosphate paint finishing.
Then, when the strength of the automotive and manufacturing industries of the 1970s created more need for expansion, Bopp-Busch’s Plant No. 3 was built right across from the tool and die shop, along Industrial Avenue in Tawas City.
The website goes on to note that their customer base proceeded to grow as they began working with the defense supply industry. In the 1980s, they continued to invest in manufacturing press equipment; in the 1990s, they again expanded to offer a world-class E-coat Paint line; and, in 2020, Bopp-Busch purchased Pinconning Metal Company. The latter brought about a greater diversification in the company’s client base, to include the building construction, construction equipment and industrial handling equipment industries.
It was during some of these developments when, in 1983, Chester assumed the title of CEO and chairman of the board, while one of his sons, Robert Busch, was promoted to president. Later in the decade, Chester’s son, William Busch, became president, and Robert was promoted to CEO.
William – whose son, August, also worked at Bopp-Busch for a number of years – passed away last year.
As for Michael, this will be his 25th year at the company. He started out in the quality department, and then migrated into such roles as sales and business development, before taking on his current title of president/CEO.
His father remains involved, as well, and Robert still oversees the board activities as chairman.
Regardless of who has been at the helm throughout the family’s three generations of running Bopp-Busch, they have maintained the maxim that attitude is everything.
As stated in a video on their website, highlighting both the company’s history and its milestone anniversary in 2023, “We have always believed in being more than a supplier. We believe in being a business partner. We approach every customer relationship not only to provide exceptional stamping services, but to help our customers succeed.”
The video further notes that Bopp-Busch meets specifications, deadlines and quality seamlessly. The quality of the parts they manufacture meets industry-leading performance standards consistently, as proven by the company’s low PPM rating, high on-time delivery percentage and the numerous awards it has received.
The website also states that the Bopp-Busch team does what it takes to get customers through an emergency or provide advice to help lower costs or production times. “Because we foster that attitude, we have built many mutually-beneficial and long-term relationships.”
It was evident during the interview for this story, that these enduring, symbiotic relationships also extend beyond just the company and its clients.
Bopp-Busch values its employees, retirees and their families, its business partners/supporters and the communities in which the company operates.
When it comes to staff, for example, the retention record speaks volumes of how the business has fared in this arena.
Michael credited the knowledgeable workforce as being the key to Bopp-Busch’s success. “We have multiple employees that have been with us for over 25, 35, 40 years.”
He said that he’s very happy these individuals have been able to make a career at the company, for one. And in turn, the expertise that they bring to the table has been the key to Bopp-Busch’s longevity as a company.
As for some of the local long-termers at the Tawas City site, this includes Die Shop Manager Steve Look, who has been with the company for more than 40 years; Estimator and Die Shop Assistant Manager Steve Masich, who has committed 43 years to the business; and Tool and Die Builder Carl Klinger, who is approaching 50 years with Bopp-Busch.
“It’s amazing,” Michael remarked of the dedicated crew.
Sharing the company’s love of community, the staff also get involved in the area, on an individual level. For instance, employee Rob Cadorette and his wife, Jen, have long been instrumental in helping with the annual Perchville USA winter festival, which draws huge crowds to the local cities.
In another example, Masich has been in the fire service for about four decades, and has spent roughly 20 of those years serving the community as chief of the Tawas City Fire Department.
Of Masich, Michael said that it’s awesome having one of the premiere, first responders in the area working at Bopp-Busch.
The company itself knows the importance of giving back, as well, and has supported a number of community activities, donated to hospitals and contributed to charity events.
One effort that Michael says he’s particularly proud of, is the $2,500 scholarship that Bopp-Busch offers in Arenac and Iosco counties. “We’re always inviting graduating seniors to apply for our scholarship.”
What he thinks is special about this, he continued, is that the company takes an interest in those who want to go into skilled trades. “Because we’re seeing that shortage out in the labor force. And so we wanted our scholarship to be something that’s going to help support that need for skilled trades.”
He said that it’s also important for the company to support the local area because part of attracting people as a workforce, is that they want to live in a good community. “So you need to give back to that community and you have to help support that and have this be a place where people desire and want to live.”
Michael’s ties to the local area go beyond the business, too, as it is also the place that he and his own family call home. He lives in East Tawas with his wife, Jennifer, and three children – two of whom are attending Tawas Area High School, and one who is in college.
“Northern Michigan is home,” Michael says. He left temporarily to obtain his business degree at Michigan State University, after which he was in Colorado for a couple months. “But Northern Michigan – the Tawas and AuGres area – is certainly my home.”
As for the company, he says he really enjoys working with all of the good people from the community. “I just have a lot of pride in what my grandfather and father did, and so I wanted to follow in their footsteps – support the community and support the family.”
Aside from the aforementioned examples of this, Bopp-Busch has also been offering up some unique ways to commemorate their milestone 75th anniversary, while simultaneously recognizing all of their various supporters. From staff and their families, to customers and retirees, the company has been, and will continue, to pepper in fun events throughout 2023.
To kick off the festivities, the Bopp-Busch logo was revamped to incorporate their 75-year acknowledgment. The design was then added to such company swag as shirts, hats and Yeti cups, which have been gifted to the staff at the different events.
In reference to these employee-centered celebrations, “That’s what I’m really most excited about this year,” Michael expressed.
The anniversary activities have included the workers enjoying some time at Elusive Escape Games in AuGres. “We’re sending all of our employees, throughout the year, in groups of about five and they’re participating in the escape room,” Michael said of this ongoing weekly event.
He added that they’re not only fun, but are also great for team-building and problem-solving. “And it’s gone over very well.”
Bopp-Busch rented out Tawas Axe N Lanes in Tawas City recently, as well, where they treated the employees and their families to dinner, bowling and axe throwing. “And we just had a great event,” Michael shared.
On deck for a bit later this year, will be a Bopp-Busch Family Picnic, styled like the traditional company family picnics. Slated for July, this will also be for staff and their loved ones.
Michael says that he is looking forward to inviting all of the Bopp-Busch retirees in the area and their families to this get-together, too. “Because we wouldn’t be here 75 years if it wasn’t for a lot of people that are in the community that are retired from here. So I want to make sure they get to enjoy that, as well.”
Following this, the celebration will continue with a September golf outing at Huron Breeze Golf Club in AuGres. Bopp-Busch will host the occasion for their employees, plus those from some other local establishments which supply the company with various services and are viewed as business partners of Bopp-Busch Mfg. Co.
“So we have businesses that help support us, that we consider partners in the area,” Michael explains, listing Brettrager Machining and Tawas Plating and Powder Coating as a couple examples. Therefore, he wants to extend the golf outing invitation to these entities, as well as other suppliers and customers, as a show of appreciation. “We really do rely on each others’ businesses in a community, and I just wanted to do something to thank them.”
As part of the recent interview for this story, Michael gave a rundown of Bopp-Busch’s operations in Tawas City, during a tour of each of the facilities.
“Our main manufacturing operations are tool and die building, which is what happens here,” he said.
Stamping out parts is also a big component and, while most of the stamping presses can be found in the AuGres plants – which is also where Bopp-Busch does its welding – there are some presses in Tawas City that are used to make parts, as well.
“That’s really our core business,” Michael says.
“But we need to build tools for the stamping, so we make the different parts. And after we stamp out our parts, you’ll have something that looks like this,” he said, showing an example and adding that staff will often have to weld or assemble things to it.
“This is an aluminum part that we make, and we have to put in one of these types of studs,” he continued during the demo, while showing a Corvette part.
The company’s E-coat Paint line is another service available, and it allows the business to finish their customer’s parts in-house, using high-quality paint supplied by PPG.
Michael noted that this is the type of paint which can be found under the hood or the body of one’s vehicle, for instance.
While discussing Bopp-Busch’s relationship with GM, “We’re on some of their newer programs right now,” he said.
One such project involves autonomous vehicles, specifically the GM Origin, which is a four-seater, electric vehicle. “So we have parts on that right now, and it’s going into production this year,” Michael shared, adding that the vehicle will be used as a people mover, like those which can be seen in such areas as San Francisco, Manhattan and Chicago.
So, he said, Bopp-Busch is very happy to be getting involved in some of these higher-tech type vehicles. Of course, he went on, they still need to have a structure of the vehicle, they have to have doors and so on, all of which requires steel and aluminum parts. “And that’s where we’re supplying – for the structure of the vehicle.”
The unique part about such businesses as Bopp-Busch, is that although technology is constantly evolving, there will always be a need for basic, structural components. They are able to adapt their operations to accommodate such advancements, and continue furnishing the related products.
“In the supply world, you want to try and keep your company relevant to their supply needs,” Michael says. “So that’s what we’re trying to do.”
He reiterated that Bopp-Busch has served nearly 300 customers in its history. “GM is just the biggest piece of the pie. They’re a huge organization.”
Bopp-Busch also has a hand in other automotive companies, as well as a wide assortment of industries, such as construction.
As it was noted, for instance, they purchased Pinconning Metal Company. “So we brought that work into here,” Michael said, and took on the prior owners’ customers – one of the most notable being Duralast.
The previous owner had also been selling parts to Morbark, LLC, which specializes in producing such equipment as whole tree chippers. So Bopp-Busch has taken over this, too, and supplies various parts for Morbark.
Along with GM, Bopp-Busch cites Rivian as another automotive client. This company manufactures electric trucks and SUVs, and also makes the electric Amazon Prime delivery vans. “And we have quite a bit of work with them,” Michael says.
Another key customer, is Industrial Magnetics in Boyne City. He explained that a lot of industrial handling is carried out via powerful magnets, “So we’re supplying parts to that company.”
Michael described the processes that take place in the two Tawas City plants, starting with the designing of the dies.
Using computer software, staff will draw up all of the details of a die, after which they can put it through a mock series of scenarios to test its quality and get an indication of how it will perform before it’s actually created.
For one of the demos, the employees displayed a progressive die. As Michael described later in the tour, while showing a strip to explain how this works, the steel will come in flat, off of a coil. It then moves like a mini assembly line through the die. So it’s shaping, forming and cutting that steel, and all the different operations within that one tool, until there is a finished part.
Of the raw materials, he notes that there are all types of steel and aluminum. Many of these are high-strength, and some steel doesn’t form very well.
“So when they give us these parts,” he said, using the automotive customers as an example, “we have a simulation software that can simulate the forming of the part, so we can identify if we’re going to have issues before it’s built and out on the floor.”
If the designers were to, say, put a bend in a spot, and it’s going to crack or rip, the software will let them know. They can then relay that information to the customer, or work on the die design.
The staff showed a simulation of a piece of material going through the stamping process, mimicking a forming, to predict if there are going to be problems.
Also along the tour of the tool and die shop, Michael highlighted some of the new projects they’re involved in and the working/visual board they use for managing same, as Bopp-Busch Mfg. Co. sells hundreds of distinct parts. “And each part is custom; they’re all different,” he said. “So they all need their own tool to make their part.”
As for some of the recent undertakings, “This is the latest contract I got, which is a fun one,” he said of Boss Hammer Co. “They’re a new customer to us.”
Boss features several different styles in its lineup and, for one of the particular types of hammers, Bopp-Busch will be building the tooling, stamping the handle and doing the weld assembly of the hammer head to the handle.
The item will be sold in Home Depot, which Michael says is exciting. “So that will be a little bit of a new market, and a little bit of a new thing for us.”
As the tour continued, he showcased such elements as the checking fixtures. The company must meet a number of quality standards for its customers, and the checking fixtures aid in determining if a part is good to go. It is measured to ensure that all the dimensions are correct, the holes are in the right spots and so on.
He also described the CNC mills, which are used for machining the intricate details that make up the die; showed some of the tools that go in and out of the presses; explained the CMM machine that is utilized for inspections and accurately measures the dimensions of an item; and pointed out one of the EDM machines, which uses a paper-thin wire to make precision cuts to such materials as blocks of steel.
Michael gave a rundown of the various presses, as well, which allow the staff who are building the tools to try them out, take some measurements and then make any adjustments that may be needed.
He said that this is where their skills really come in, when they’re fine-tuning and tweaking things, getting the dies to run well, et cetera.
With such an array of elaborate equipment, Michael was asked whether repairs are outsourced, should something break down, or if any needed fixes are typically done in-house by the employees.
He said that the staff stay in front of this, and have the aptitude to restore things to working order.
As for that engineering knowledge as a manufacturer, and the talent the staff have in terms of working with their hands and problem-solving, “That’s what we’re fighting to try and make sure we keep,” Michael says. “That’s one of our big challenges right now, is that skilled trades gap.”
Fortunately, he noted that the Bopp-Busch crew can disassemble something, make a repair and then put everything back together. “And those are the skills that are few and far between these days.”
Housed across the street at Plant No. 3, are several, 150-ton OBI Minster presses that Bopp-Busch purchased from GM, a number of other pieces of manufacturing equipment, a vast collection of the tools and parts the company supplies, a large warehouse area and multiple stations where staff were seen working on some of their current projects.
This includes creating parts for a food processing customer, as well as an ongoing assignment where they are involved in the making of a variety of clamps, in a range of sizes.
To learn more about Bopp-Busch Mfg. Co., check out their Facebook page or visit www.BoppBusch.com. In honor of the company’s 75th anniversary, a video describing the history of the business and featuring photos throughout the years, is also on these sites.