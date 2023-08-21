OSCODA – The August 7 Planning Commission (PC) meeting was fraught with controversy and emotion.
The disputes started when PC Member Robert Tasior made a motion to postpone discussion on case 108-2023, Tom Maxwell’s plan to build storage units along US-23 north of downtown on a piece of property he owns between Janis Tire and the Citgo gas station.
Tasior said he had asked for an engineering review of the site plan but had not received it. He indicated that Township Engineer Rick Freeman had some concerns. Tasior also said that Planner John Iacoangeli said that he didn’t have time to review the plan.
Tasior, who apparently circumvented the chain of command, said that the township’s attorney advised him to make a motion to postpone discussion of the case. Reportedly Tasior and Superintendent Tammy Kline spoke to the attorney without having Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette or Planning Commission Chair Jeff Linderman in attendance. Tasior also stated that he had gone out to the site and had spoken with Maxwell.
Member Vicki Hopcroft provided support to Tasior’s motion to postpone discussion.
As previously reported, Vallette announced her resignation at the end of the meeting. One of the reasons she gave for resigning was constantly being undermined by Tasior.
An example of the power struggles between Vallette and Tasior played out at the Aug. 7 meeting. Vallette approved the final site plan for Maxwell and put the case on the agenda for discussion and final approval.
“Since receiving final site plan approval at the June 5th, 2023 meeting, the site plan has changed and is being brought back to the Planning Commission for approval,” Vallette said in the meeting packet.
“The applicant is now using porous asphalt, which negates the need for water retention on the US-23 side of the property, making it so he can put in an entrance on the US-23 side as well. The applicant has applied with MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) for their approval. (No.) 20 of the Site Plan Application Requirements (Section 7.3) states: A stormwater management plan showing all existing above and below grade drainage facilities, and proposed plans incorporating low impact development water quality technologies and other best management practices,” Vallette continued.
“My recommendation is to approve the changes made for the final site plan review as it meets the requirements of Section 7.3 and Section 10.3. Please review Sections 7.3 and 10.3 in the Ordinance for all applicable approval standards,” Vallette concluded.
According to Vallette, the plan met the code requirements and included the use of porous asphalt which is preferred according to the code.
In a vote of 5 to 2, with Linderman and PC Member Tim O’Connor voting no, the PC voted to postpone discussion of the case. Linderman said he was blindsided by the motion to postpone the case.
Maxwell spoke during public comment to say he was pretty disappointed that the PC voted to postpone discussion on his project. Maxwell reported that Tasior came on site to his project and spent 15 minutes talking with him and told him his plan needed to go to the PC to be reviewed again. Maxwell said given Tasior’s standing in the community, he followed his instructions. Maxwell said there are a ton of inconsistencies in how he is being treated and how other developers have been treated. He said he was disappointed with how he was being treated.
Maxwell pointed out that his engineer, Rebecca Rivard, who is licensed by the state, stamped and signed the plans which Maxwell described as “green and forward thinking.” The meeting packet included a Drainage Design Checklist for Accessing State Trunkline Drainage System that was completed by Rivard.
“I’m pretty disappointed in all of you,” Maxwell told the PC members.
Rob Young, owner of Mancino’s said he commended Tasior for looking at the porous asphalt which he claimed has a 75% failure rate according to studies conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Young reiterated his concerns about the proposed privacy fence being located five feet and six inches from his house. Young said he was 100% against the project and added “it’s wrong.”
“I have been in this community for 40 years. I am very disappointed in the board,” said Cathy Maxwell, who owns Cathy’s Hallmark in downtown Oscoda.
She noted the tax revenue that her business brings into the township. Cathy described what she said was a lack of professionalism. She reminded the PC that her son, Tom, is proposing a development that is a legal use of the property according to the township.
Cathy said that porous asphalt is green and is used in East Tawas and Florida.
“We’ve been stonewalled,” Cathy concluded. She added that it was hard to understand and that their business had stayed in Oscoda when times were rough.
During public comment, Art Cruse said he thought the proposed apartments on Skeel Avenue are “fabulous” but he asked about a privacy fence between the apartments and some rental houses he owns on California Street.
Brian Haley said he was glad the township was going to do a structural needs assessment. He asked that the township define what a community center is and get input from people about what they want in a community center.
Supervisor Bill Palmer said he is in favor of development but it has to be done correctly. He talked about fully utilizing the resources available including Iacoangeli, who is employed as a contractor with the township.
Palmer addressed the issues that had come up regarding the size of the water mains feeding the Holiday Inn Express that is being built near the Oscoda Beach Park. Palmer said there were different diagrams indicating different pipe sizes. Palmer talked about being on the PC for the preliminary site plan review for the storage units. The two changes since are the proposed entrance along US-23 and the use of porous asphalt.
At this point the meeting started to get personal with Art Cruse talking about his original plans to purchase property for storage units being rejected. Since then Cruse has built storage units on Perimeter Road and is in the process of renting out the units.
“That’s big talk for an old guy,” Tom Maxwell told Cruse after the two exchanged barbs.
The PC went on to discuss the apartments proposed by Developer Ed Bolanowski, doing business as AuSable Development. The 216 unit complex will be built on Skeel Avenue, just north of the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Bolanowski said that a six foot tall privacy fence is planned along California Street.
Hopcroft asked a number of questions about the siding that will be used on the buildings. She asked about the material that is going to be used and the color. Bolanowski said the colors haven’t been chosen yet but that he wants a monolithic look and something more modern than the existing buildings on the former base.
Bolanowski discussed the need for charging stations for electric cars and that it would be more cost effective to put the charging stations into the plans than after the fact. Currently there is one township owned charging station in the parking lot behind The Office Lounge and Grill downtown.
Bolanowski said that there will be a masonry enclosure for the dumpster.
Motion by Tasior to approve the final site plan submitted by AuSable Development with local and state regulations being met, support from Member Jackie MacKenzie, passed unanimously.
A public hearing was opened at 6:42 p.m. to discuss the addition of gas stations, with or without convenience stores, as allowable on F-41 and US-23 with a Special Land Use Permit.
Cruse made the only public comment during the hearing. He stated that he lives behind Party and Food on Van Etten Creek and that he was already being “dumped on” by Oscoda Plastics and Tip Top Screw. Cruse said he has to bring in fresh water and that he moved here for the quality of life. Cruse was told that the public hearing was about the ordinance not the proposed addition of a gas station to Party and Food. The public hearing closed at 6:45.
During deliberations, Tasior said that the amendment was to the F-41 Corridor Business District but that the township is also working on an ordinance to address filling stations in general and that a meeting was being held on Thursday.
Hopcroft and Linderman both said that they had grammatical corrections that were non substantive.
O’Connor said he was glad the township is addressing the oversight. Linderman noted that the amendment does not apply to an address. Deliberations closed at 6:49.
Motion by Tasior to move the addition to the Board of Trustees, support from Schulz, passed unanimously.
Motion by Hopcroft, support from Schulz to approve the by-laws revision with grammar edits, passed unanimously.
The PC went on to review the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). Schulz asked about the budget and expressed concern about there not being a replacement schedule for the Department of Public Works (DPW) vehicles. Superintendent Tammy Kline responded that she had conferred with DPW Director Bill Hamlin.
Kline asked to move the Zoning Ordinance up to 2024 to split the cost.
Schulz asked about sidewalk and road repairs. He also asked that the township look at purchasing electric vehicles for the $60,000 in the CIP for low speed utility vehicles. Schulz reported that he had purchased a 2022 UTV and that it was awesome. He said it would be “the cat’s meow” and that long term the township needs to be looking at purchasing electric vehicles.
Tasior said that money put aside in 2027 was moved to 2024 for Form Based Code. Tasior reported that a complete re-write of the 165 Ordinance was completed five years ago at a cost of $85,000 after not having been updated for 25 years. He said now would be the time to update the 165 Ordinance and that he would like to know what it would cost now. Vallette responded that the $35,000 in the CIP was the actual cost that she “didn’t just make it up.”
Tasior made a motion to move $35,000 from 2027 to 2024 to rewrite the 165 Ordinance. The motion received support from O’Connor and passed unanimously.
The board then provided updates on committees and the Board of Trustees (BOT).
The Zoning Board of Appeals did not meet.
The PC received guidance from the BOT to move forward with the structural needs assessment for the existing township meeting. Linderman said the PC would need to schedule another meeting.
An update was provided on the water main issue at the Holiday Inn Express. As previously reported, the township is going to split the cost of a new water main with the developer.
The Tip Top Screw Industrial Pretreatment Program was discussed. This was addressed in detail in the Aug. 16 edition of this publication.
The PC subcommittee on the new building(s) has not met.
The Ordinance Subcommittee has not met.
The Master Plan committee has not met.
The Economic Improvement Committee met and is working on a Strategic Plan review and has scheduled a Stakeholder Luncheon for Sept. 14.
The Art and Placemaking Subcommittee is wrapping up the “Rise and Shine Oscoda” art competition. The subcommittee also ran a very successful “Snapshot Oscoda” campaign that included placing cutouts around downtown at local businesses, the township hall, the Oscoda Beach Park and the Robert J. Parks Library.
During member comments, Hopcroft thanked the Maxwells and said she didn’t know why Rick Freeman didn’t attend the meeting.
“I hate to see you be discouraged,” Hopcroft told the Maxwells. She said that the PC’s mission is to make sure we do it right. “Thank you and I’m sorry,” Hopcroft concluded.
Tasior said that when he went to the gas station and talked to Maxwell that he assumed that Freeman had approved the site plan. He claimed he did not have an ex parte communication with Maxwell. Tasior said if there were concerns from the engineer the PC should have seen them.
“That’s why we have engineers and planners. Good decision are part of RRC,” Tasior said referring to the Redevelopment Ready Community status of the township.
Linderman said he liked Furtaw Field being used for events and mentioned the Guns n Hoses softball tournament between the police and fire departments. He added that he community was coming alive with events.
Vallette concluded the meeting by encouraging the PC members to read the ordinance.
“I thought I could make a decision but apparently I couldn’t,” Vallette said. She added that the ordinance specifically encourages the use of porous asphalt and that the entrance on US-23 was an issue between Maxwell and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
After the meeting emotions continued to run high. Haley told Tasior he should be the one to resign. Devon Tasior started arguing with Rose Lathan and Deb Rauch, the three have had ongoing arguments via social media. Devon ended up being escorted out of the room by her husband.
It appears that Young was referring to an EPA fact sheet from 1999 that addressed the failure rate of porous asphalt if not properly installed or maintained. The fact sheet, “Storm Water Technology Fact Sheet Porous Asphalt” states that not many contractors had the necessary expertise to install porous asphalt. The fact sheet addresses both the pros and cons including some risk of contamination of ground water.
Based on the research by this publication, porous asphalt allows water to drain to a base layer below and eventually to the water table thereby reducing puddling and eliminating the need for a separate drainage system. Porous asphalt requires proper installation and quarterly maintenance to ensure its longevity which is 20 years, if properly maintained, which is the equivalent to the longevity of asphalt.
After the meeting, Tom Maxwell made two requests for a special meeting to discuss his case. Both of the requests were denied by Kline. Special PC meetings were held for the MacDonalds and Bolanowski this summer.