TAWAS CITY – Jon Blazic, plant manager at USG Alabaster, provided an update on the plans for the Avery Quarry to the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BOC) at its regular meeting on April 19.
As previously reported, USG Corporation was founded in 1902 and was acquired by Knauf, a German company, in 2019. At that point USG went from being a public to a private company. USG Alabaster was one of the original facilities that formed USG in 1902.
Blazic gave a presentation on the annual foundation grant that USG has awarded to nonprofit organizations including Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse, Iosco Coats for Kids, Tawas City Fire & Rescue and Iosco County Historic Museum. Other community activities USG has been involved in include annual quarry tours, the Alabaster bike path, the upcoming free fishing weekend and the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve.
Blazic reported that due to the decrease in coal fired power plants that produced synthetic Flue Gas Gypsum there is an increased demand for natural gypsum. He said the USG Alabaster quarry is reaching the end of its life. USG Alabaster will be breaking ground on the new facility, the Avery Quarry, later this year.
USG will develop the quarry on approximately 600 acres purchased from the State of Michigan in 2018 that is located in the southwest corner of the current quarry. Because the new quarry requires disturbing 60 acres of wetlands, USG purchased 200 acres in Sherman Township and will be creating 130 acres of mitigated wetlands. The first stage of the project is 70 acres. Blazic estimated that the life span of the full project is 25 years and estimated that 500,000 tons of gypsum will be produced annually.
"I build the world," Blazic told the commissioners. He added that USG has been in Iosco County for 120 years and would like to last another 120 years.
Blazic said that a couple of people have been hired to start the new plant. Other advantages of the new facility, outlined by Blazic, include providing a reliable gypsum supply for the region, a secure future for USG in Iosco County and making ongoing investments in the community and state.
Blazic, who was formerly at the Alabaster location and recently returned as plant manager, said he was aware that the perception is that USG practices cyclical hiring with people being hired and then being laid off. He said he wanted to change that and wants people to retire from USG, which is what he said he plans to do.
Commissioner Brian Loeffler asked about the "war with phragmites." Blazic said the company would start treating the phragmites in the fall and hope to start winning the battle.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher asked about supporting Develop Iosco. He added that it was good to have another 120 years of jobs and resources in Iosco County.
Chair Jay O'Farrell commented that USG had done a lot for the bike path including maintaining it. He asked Blazik how much further west the gypsum goes. Blazic said the company would need to do further drilling to determine that.
"You guys are doing a great job," O'Farrell told Blazic.
USG held an open house on Wednesday, April 19 at the East Tawas Community Center. Next week's edition of this publication will include information about the open house.