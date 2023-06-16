OSCODA – After having seen Veterans honored in other towns, Rebecca Schirrick was excited that Oscoda Township was going to display banners throughout the downtown area.
When given the opportunity, she was one of the first to purchase two banners, one to honor her uncle, Jesse Fairless, and a second one to honor Patrick Keliher, who was her mom's boyfriend when she was young. Both young men served and were killed in the Korean War.
Schirrick, who has lived in Oscoda for 30 years, was out of town when the banners were hung in downtown Oscoda the week before Memorial Day. When she returned to town, she eagerly drove up and down US-23 and side streets with her granddaughter, looking for the banners.
To her disappointment, neither of the banners had been hung. In fact, Schirrick later learned that only a few more than half of the banners that were purchased were hung before Memorial Day.
Schirrick was disappointed not just because the two banners were not hung before Memorial Day, but also with how the situation was handled. Schirrick believes that the community, families and business sponsors should have been notified that there were not enough poles and brackets to hang the banners. She thinks local businesses would have stepped up to help had they known about the problem.
Schirrick also questioned how decisions were made about which banners were hung. While she appreciates the sacrifice made by all who served, she asked why those who made the ultimate sacrifice were not prioritized. Schirrick also thinks that the banners could have been doubled up or rotated, she was hoping for a more creative solution than only hanging one half of the banners.
Schirrick's purchased the banners for her mom and gave her the mock-ups on her 89th birthday. Her mom lives in an assisted living facility downstate. Schirrick said her mom teared up when she showed her the mock-ups. She decided not to tell her mom that they haven't been displayed.
Schirrick attended the June 12 regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees to express her frustration and disappointment during public comment. She received an apology from Supervisor Bill Palmer during the meeting and she said that Palmer spoke to her for quite a while after the meeting. Schirrick said she appreciated Palmer's apology and noted that no one else has apologized to her.
As was previously reported, Oscoda Township Clerk Josh Sutton requested $28,000 in funds from the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees during a recent board meeting to purchase brackets for the light poles to hang the banners. Many of the poles only have one bar attached to them for the top of a banner, not a second bar for the bottom of the banner.
This week during an interview Sutton reported that $24,000 of the $28,000 had been spent with $17,000 going to P&L for the bars and caps and an additional $7,000 being spent for the brackets. Sutton said he couldn't find a local supplier so the brackets are being purchased from a company in Battle Creek.
According to Sutton, the township was unable to find a local business to make the necessary hardware. Most recently he has been dealing with the company in Battle Creek who told him he would have the necessary hardware by June 23, nearly one month after Memorial Day. Sutton said the Veterans Memorial Park Facebook page was used to communicate with those who had purchased the banners to let them know that there were not enough brackets. However, there was nothing posted on the Facebook page. The page continued to promote the banners through mid-May.
Sutton said once the banners are hung they will stay up until Veterans Day.
"It's inexcusable that this happened in a military town. It's a sad situation," Schirrick said. "Why didn't they put an apology in the paper?" she asked.