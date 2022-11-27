OSCODA – Human Resources (HR) specialists and company/organizational leaders are encouraged to attend the upcoming Northeast Michigan HR Leaders Cooperative Meeting at the Alpena Community College (ACC) Oscoda Campus.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. It will be hosted in Room 309 of the campus, which is located at 5800 Skeel Ave. in Oscoda Township.
The theme of this latest HR meeting is “intrapreneurship,” and will focus on getting workers in your company or organization to think and act like entrepreneurs.
Lined up as the featured guest presenter is John Gustincic, J.D., from Central Michigan University’s Entrepreneurship Program – and who also has Oscoda roots.
Other topics, including “Personnel Policy Handbooks...Good or Good Enough?” are on the meeting agenda, as well.
ACC Oscoda Campus Director Dr. Marvin Pichla notes that this will be a great opportunity. He adds that as always, attendance is open for anyone who can benefit from the HR co-op sessions, so participants are also free to bring their colleagues and friends.
As stated on the agenda, the simple goal for the Northeast Michigan HR Cooperative is to share modern-day information, challenges and solution examples related to the management of personnel within every employment sector.
For more information, questions can be directed to Pichla by calling 989-358-7442.
As previously reported, those involved in the cooperative first convened in September 2021, during an initial start-up meeting. The sessions are open to all HR professionals across the Northeast Michigan region, from both public and private sector companies/organizations.
Pichla has explained that the HR forum allows participants to get together and discuss such items as common problems and/or growth issues; go over training priorities and trends; share success stories; pass on timely, personnel self-help information; and more. The meetings provide an opportunity for everyone, since any establishment or entity which has workers can also face HR and personnel challenges.