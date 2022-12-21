ALPENA – Brooke Littrup, RSVP Services Coordinator for Community Programs – Volunteer at NEMCSA, wants the community to know that the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is looking for new volunteers aged 55 and older.
RSVP is a national, grant funded, AmeriCorps Seniors program sponsored locally by the Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA), a non-profit community action agency serving 11 counties throughout Northeast Michigan.
RSVP is the largest volunteer network for those aged 55 and up with more than 300,000 volunteers nationally. As an RSVP volunteer, you can choose how, where, and when you want to serve your community by choosing a volunteer assignment that matches your interests and abilities.
RSVP is partnered with dozens of local organizations to help match volunteers with fulfilling assignments. RSVP also offers mileage reimbursement from your home to the volunteer station and back, as well as free excess accident and liability insurance.
To sign up please contact one of RSVP’s two Services Coordinators: Brooke Littrup at 989-358-4728 or littrupb@nemcsa.org (Alpena) or Amy Cook Otto at 989-358-4650 or ottoa@nemcsa.org (Prudenville).