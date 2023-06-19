OSCODA – Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. locals and visitors have an opportunity to select from a unique mix of items at the new US-23 Sunday Market being held at the south end of Oscoda Beach Park.
Kristen Nance, who owns Indigo Blessings with her husband, Dan, organized the Sunday Market as a way of introducing the community to their local shop, selling the tea and T-shirts that she makes and providing other artists and vendors with an opportunity to sell.
Bishop Jan Beaderstadt’s booth offered a wide range of items from the Himalayas including knives, bags, tea, incense, soaps, spices and Tibetan Singing Bowls. It was Beaderstadt’s first time at the market and he said sales were going good.
Cathy Jones staffed a booth for the Beta Chi National Sorority XI Chapter. The organization sells handmade items ranging from baby sweaters to wreaths to raise money for the Michigan Chapter of the Non Hodgkins Lymphoma Association.
Huron Handmade offered a variety of custom made tumblers, water bottles, cups, makeup bags, and jewelry dishes. Brandi Bolen with Rock On Rise Up, offered a variety of t-shirts and jewelry.
At the urging of her children, Marcia Trottier closed out her 3,100 square foot store, Dockside, that was located in East Tawas on Newman Street in October. She brings a wide variety of items ranging from jewelry to dreamcatchers and home decor to the park to sell at bargain prices. Trotter said she enjoys meeting people at the new market and being outside.
Meditative live music played as shoppers strolled among the booths. Nance is hoping to expand the number of vendors and have a food truck or vendor join the market. The Sunday market runs through October 22. Vendor booths are $10 per week. Additional information can be found on the US-23 Sunday Market Facebook page.