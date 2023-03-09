JACKSON – The Consumers Energy (CE) Foundation announced this past week that it is calling for entries in the annual Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition, which will provide $50,000 for big ideas in Michigan’s small towns.
The competition awards funding for three projects that help small communities in Michigan grow and thrive. Communities with up to 10,000 residents can submit proposals through Friday, April 7.
"The Put Your Town on the Map competition is all about helping make big ideas a reality for Michigan’s small communities," said CE Foundation President Brandon Hofmeister. "Consumers Energy and our foundation have a proud tradition of helping the communities we serve to grow and thrive. Our small towns are the backbone of our state, and this competition helps those communities bring their ideas to life."
The CE Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan will select 10 finalists to make their pitches at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference in June. The top three winners will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.
CE started the competition in 2019. In 2022, grant dollars were awarded to Big Rapids, for a skatepark project; to Gaylord, to develop a new art corridor; and to Hart, to support their new initiative called The Hart Project.
"The Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition provides Michigan communities a huge opportunity to work on transformational projects, and I’d encourage all small and rural towns to submit their big ideas," said Big Rapids Community Economic Development Specialist Jessie Black, who won the first-place prize at last year’s competition. "We were so grateful to receive this funding from the Consumers Energy Foundation because it enabled us to move ahead with plans for the new Big Rapids skatepark."
The Put Your Town on the Map competition seeks to reward innovative ideas that attract visitors to downtowns; advance housing, education or employment; cultivate community pride; and more. Community leaders can learn more and apply by visiting https://cedamichigan.org/rpm/conference-rpm/.
The CE Foundation is the charitable arm of CE, Michigan’s largest energy provider. Representatives say that the Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities, by investing in what’s most important – our people, our planet and Michigan’s prosperity.
In 2022, the CE Foundation, CE, its employees and retirees contributed more than $19 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation. For further details about CE, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.