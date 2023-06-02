TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Library Friends (TCLF) is inviting the public to visit their Book Store at the Tawas City Library, 208 North St., each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
In addition to the regular Saturday hours, the Friends group will be holding monthly “Summer Book Sales” in Clute Park next to the library. The Summer Book Sales will be held the second Saturday of the month starting June 10, also from 9 a.m. to noon. The other dates are July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.
TCLF has received donations of gently used books over the winter and has several collections of popular authors that will be available at the Summer Book Sales.