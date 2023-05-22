HALE – The Hale softball team competed in the Posen Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Eagles lost both the games they played, 17-2 to Posen and 20-8 to Pickford.
In the loss to Pickford, a state semifinalist last year, Hale led 8-6 going into the sixth inning, before allowing 14 runs.
Ali Beebe pitched six innings and struck out six batters.
On offense, Dalaney Kimmerer had a triple and a single, three RBI and scored twice and also had two steals. Brooke Sheldon and Hailey Carpenter had singles.
Against Posen, Beebe took the loss striking out one batter in three innings.
On Thursday in Atlanta, Hale dropped two North Star League Little Dipper games 17-1 and 3-2.
In the opener, Erica Bernard struck out three batters in three innings. Beebe also struck out a batter.
Game two saw Beebe go six innings and strike out nine batters.
“Ali pitched a gem of a game with good fielding help from her teammates, including working out of bases loaded jams in the second and third,” head coach Jeremy Beebe said. “We scored two in the third, but unfortunately, in the fifth Atlanta got a couple girls on and then their shortstop ripped one down the right field line for a legit in the park homer.”
On Monday, May 15 Hale lost two NSL Little Dipper games in Posen, 10-5 and 19-2.
In game one, Bernard pitched three and two-third innings and struck out three batters and Beebe had two strikeouts in one and one-third innings.
The Eagles had nine hits in the game, including a three run rally in the sixth, that saw Aurora Brito, Callie Hicks and Sheldon single.
In the second game, Beebe pitched five innings and struck out seven batters. Cordelia Streeters had two singles.
Hale plays in the AuGres district on June 2 against the winner of a game between the Charlton Heston Academy and Mio.