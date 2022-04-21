TAWAS CITY – Back after its COVID hiatus, Tawas Area High School (TAHS) will once again host its annual Fine Arts Festival.
An evening of artwork and music will be held Tuesday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the TAHS Alumni Gym. The festival will feature performances from the Tawas Area High School Choir, Tawas High School Jazz Band, Percussion Ensemble, Brass Ensemble, and various student ensembles.
An online auction will be held at the event featuring three painted wood chairs, a wood side table painted with DC characters, and six rabbit sculptures painted with various themes – one is Michigan themed. A total of 10 items total will be auctioned and a table with clay hearts will be for sale for $3 to $5. All proceeds go to support the Tawas Area Schools Fine Arts Department.