East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.