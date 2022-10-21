EAST TAWAS — Damp weather didn't stop members of the East Tawas Fire Department from getting the fire safety message out to over 100 students at Holy Family School in East Tawas on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Starting inside with a classroom presentation, East Tawas firefighters Lieutenant Tony Brock, Staci Moe, Pam Walt, Angela Piechowski, and Bob Marx talked to students from pre-K to seventh grade. The firefighters, dressed in their turnout gear wearing a self contained breathing pack on their back talked about how they may look scary, but are there to help.
By taking off the gear, the students saw that it was just a person under all the protective equipment. "Stop, Drop, and Roll" was talked about and demonstrated for the students. Other important topics were thinking about two ways out of a room in an emergency, checking smoke alarms, and having practice fire drills in the home, always going out to a designated meeting place.
Remembering to stay low in smoke was reviewed, and how important it is to sleep with bedroom doors closed. Finally, students were reminded never to go back into a burning building for anything.
When the indoor presentation was over, the weather had cleared enough to allow the students to go outside and have a tour of the department's 75' aerial ladder truck. The truck is called a Quint because the truck carries five different things to use in a fire emergency. It has a pump, a water tank, an aerial ladder, ground ladders and fire hose.
Each student was given fire safety materials that were donated by local businesses in the Tawas Area.