OSCODA – Banners honoring the winners of the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon were hung down State Street, throughout the downtown area, last week.
According to event Co-Chair Kathy Erickson, a total of 69 banners were hung. Forty-nine banners honor the champions, an additional 18 banners honor the women who won in the Women's Division or the Mixed Division and two general banners acknowledge the 75-year history of the event.
The champion banners were sponsored by P&L Development and Manufacturing and B&B General Contracting. The women's banners were sponsored by a group of paddlers. The banners will remain up through the end of the canoe marathon at which time the veterans' banners will be returned to their more prominent locations and will remain up through Veteran's Day.
The veterans' banners that were hung on State Street were temporarily moved to other streets until the paddler banners are taken down.