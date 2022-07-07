LANSING – State Rep. Sue Allor, of Wolverine, announced she will host local office hours in July.
She will be in Iosco County on Monday, July 18 at the Tawas City Hall, from 4 to 5 p.m.
No appointments are necessary to attend office hours. Those who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts with the representative may call her Lansing office at 517-373-0833 or email SueAllor@House.MI.gov.
Allor represents the 106th House District, which includes the counties of Alpena, Presque Isle, Alcona, and Iosco, as well as parts of Cheboygan County.