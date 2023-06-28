LANSING – From 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will be presenting the latest event in their NotMISpecies Webinar Series.
Entitled, "Can this moth help save monarchs? Swallow-wort biological control efforts in Michigan," registration for the webinar is available at https://www.michigan.gov/egle/Outreach/not-mi-species-webinar-series. Participants can also sign up by going to Michigan.gov/EGLEevents, scrolling to the "Featured webinar series" section, clicking on "NotMISpecies Webinar Series," then selecting the link for the July 13 presentation.
Those from EGLE report that invasive swallow-wort vines, kin to native milkweed plants, are disrupting the life cycle of monarch butterflies. Hypena opulenta, a defoliating moth which can only develop on invasive swallow-worts, was discovered in Ukraine and is now approved for field releases in North America.
Marianna Szucs, from the Department of Entomology at Michigan State University, will describe research efforts to establish this moth in Michigan, as well as the importance of climate match and genetic diversity of the biocontrol agent.
As EGLE has previously noted, invasive species pose a threat to Michigan’s environment, economy and sometimes even human health. To learn more about what is at stake and what is being done, the NotMISpecies program explores the ways in which agencies, universities and locally-led organizations are working together to protect the state’s natural resources through the Michigan Invasive Species Program.
Anyone who is concerned about the impacts of invasive species, or are interested in the techniques used to control them, may join EGLE as they examine species-specific actions, innovations in research/technology and programs designed to help communities prevent and manage harmful invasive species.
A question-and-answer period also follows each presentation, and recorded versions of all previous NotMISpecies webinars are available at Michigan.gov/EGLE/Outreach, under "Featured webinar series."
Anyone with questions about registering for the next session, may contact Joel Roseberry at RoseberryJ@michigan.gov, or Alana Berthold at BertholdA@michigan.gov.