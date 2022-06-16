IOSCO COUNTY — Fireworks are as central a tradition to fourth of July as is gift giving on Christmas.
Even though they can be a blast, they still carry some risk, as they are explosives that have the potential to cause injury when handled improperly.
Chief Bill Deckett of the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) said his fire department has a history of going out on fireworks calls. Around this time, he says he sees more fireworks injuries than fires caused by fireworks.
Bottle rockets are especially problematic, he says.
"We have a large area of wildland urban interface, where you have houses in close proximity to state or federal forest. We've had cases over the years where they started the woods on fire. You could not only burn down the woods you could burn down the house next to the forest."
The fact that bottle rockets and other projectile fireworks travel makes them impossible to control once they're lit. Their trajectories are unpredictable at best and at worse, dangerous.
"One time, we had a call where a person was shooting fireworks over the lake. Well, a boat came across the water and a firework came down at the right angle and caught it on fire."
In addition to watching for fireworks on the lake, boaters should also keep their eyes on the water, as drivers dazzled by pretty lights have collided with one another. Always practice situational awareness in any situation when operating a motor vehicle.
Officer Danny Gallahar of the Oscoda Police Department also says the type of fireworks they get the most calls on are bottle rockets and trajectory fireworks.
"They are the ones people complain and call the most about. They can cause injury or harm when errant," he says.
Bottle rockets and mortars are the most visible and "in your face" when lit, so people tend to be more wary of those if they see them in their neighborhood.
Fireworks are only allowed in public spaces the day before, the day of and the day after specified federal holidays such as the Fourth of July. Still, there are specific areas where they are restricted. Be sure to check with law enforcement where you are allowed to light fireworks before you find out another way, such as getting arrested or fined.
Operations Manager/Paramedic of Iosco County Ray Bruning II said the fireworks that cause the most injuries are firecrackers and small explosives people typically light by hand. It's not uncommon for these fireworks to blow off fingers, which are unrecoverable.
"A lot of times, unfortunately with fireworks, there's too much damage," says Bruning. "Even if we're able to find the missing appendages, they're not able to be salvaged. The vasculature, everything; there's usually portions missing and the portions we find are incapable of getting blood to flow."
He says it's not uncommon to get three to four calls per season on blown and amputated fingers.
"You should not (hold a firework)," says Officer Gallahar. "You should do so in a safe manner as per instructed to on the packaging."
"I sure wouldn't hold them," says Chief Deckett. "I don't know if there's a recommended way to do it safely."
"Some of the stuff can be pretty gory," says Paramedic Bruning. "Those things are created for kids to have fun with so you don't think of them being the small bombs they really are."
Paramedic Bruning says another thing to keep in mind, is if one of his patients were to experience burns from accelerants or fireworks, is the closest specialty medical center that can treat those cases are two hours away. Those who play with fire are urged to practice extreme caution to avoid having to take that long trip to Hurley Medical Center.
Chief Deckett says he doesn't even touch fireworks as they aren't worth it. Instead, he says to buy a bag of dog food for an animal shelter.
Animal control sees an increase in runaways around the fourth of July because of the loud noises. Many dogs are sensitive to the noise and go into hiding to get away.
Another thing to be considerate of is some veterans who experience Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) hearing the shells and fireworks go off in their local area.
"It reminds them of a chopper or some rough times and it fires them up," said Stuart Smith of the American Legion at the Hale VFW post 422. "There's nothing the veterans can do about it and some veterans it affects and some it doesn't."
If there's a veteran in the area who experiences trauma at the sound of loud blasts, it's best to consider moving to another location or making arrangements to launch fireworks when they're not in the area.