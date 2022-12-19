TAWAS CITY – With the new year being just around the corner, the Tawas City Council recently approved their meeting schedule for 2023.
Save for a few exceptions due to holidays, the dates and times will generally be status quo, with officials convening on the first and third Monday of each month. The meetings will continue to begin at 7 p.m. in Tawas City Hall, located at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23).
Due to the New Year’s holiday, the first council meeting of 2023 will be on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rather than that Monday. The only other changes for the coming year will be moving the second meeting of February to Tuesday the 21st, because of President’s Day on Feb. 20, and shifting the first meeting in September from Monday, which is Labor Day, to Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
When the council met on Dec. 5 and reviewed the schedule, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning pointed out the two special meetings which have also been slated, one being the budget workshop that will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
In accordance with the regulations for Redevelopment Ready Communities, Horning said that a joint meeting of the city council, planning commission, zoning board of appeals and downtown development authority has been scheduled, as well, for 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
“This will give the boards an opportunity to get together and talk about the progress of existing projects and plans for future projects,” she stated.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich’s motion to approve the meeting schedule, passed in a 7-0 vote.
In other topics on Dec. 5, Horning said that the consultant who has been brought on to perform a wage and compensation study, had a meeting with city staff that day so he could cover everything that he would need from them, as well as what he would be doing.
Work on the study has just gotten underway and should take about three months to complete, after which the consultant will have a full report to give to the council and will also present his findings, via Zoom, as he is based out of state.
In other business at a recent council meeting, they cast a 7-0 vote to appoint Darrin Wilson, AuGres, to the Tawas City Planning Commission. In a term that will go through March 31, 2025, this will fill the vacancy that was left when George Botos stepped down on Nov. 1, due to he and his wife moving from the area.
Horning said that although Wilson is not a resident, he does have property in the city as one of the owners of the former middle school, and has an interest in what happens in the community.
“The Michigan Planning Enabling Act allows us to have up to two nonresidents on the Planning Commission,” Horning stated. “We already have one nonresident [Tracy Stevelinck] and Darrin would be the second one.”
Wilson, who is employed with Spicer Group, Inc., stated in his application that he has been a surveyor for the last 15 years and will be finishing up his bachelor’s degree in 2024, to become a professional surveyor.
As for why he wants to serve on the commission, he wrote that he is trying to get more involved in the communities that he lives or has interests in. “Within the last year we have acquired a few interests in Tawas City and have spoken with quite a few people. I really like the direction the City is going and want to be part of it in some capacity. Living outside of the City, this is a way I can get involved.”