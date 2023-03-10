OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) meeting on March 9 ended the same way it began, with members praising outgoing EIC Director Todd Dickerson for his accomplishments over the past three years.
Superintendent Tammy Kline started the meeting stating that the Board of Trustees decided to enact the 90-day termination clause in Dickerson's contract at the Feb. 27 board meeting and were going to go in a different direction.
"That's my sentence," Dickerson responded. Kline wished Dickerson the best of luck, said he did a great job, achieved a lot, attained RRC status and brought new people into the township.
Dickerson made a point of saying that he did not resign.
Josh Sutton, who made the motion to enact the 90-day clause at the board meeting, thanked Dickerson for all his help, wished him well and said he hoped Dickerson will answer the phone when he calls with questions in the future.
Dave Iler, chair of the EIC, said he regretted that the board enacted the 90-day clause. He told Dickerson that he had brought so much to the community and that his shoes would be hard to fill.
EIC member Tony Ommani, who did not attend the meeting, submitted a letter of resignation, presumably in response to the board's action. The EIC did not accept Ommani's resignation.
The next EIC meeting will be on April 6 at the Robert J. Parks Library at 4 p.m.