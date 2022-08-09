AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously at their Aug. 1 regular meeting to place the following language on the November ballot:
“Shall the Charter Township of AuSable be authorized to receive a new additional millage by imposing an increase of 5700 mill ($.57 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the charter township tax levy limitation and levying it for three (3) years, 2023 through 2025 inclusive, for the purpose of providing mosquito control and suppression in the Charter Township of AuSable, raising an estimated $56,180 in the first year the millage in levied. “
“I think people should be able to vote on it,” said Trustee Alanda Barnes before making the motion to approve the proposed millage language. Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis supported the motion.
Superintendent Eric Strayer told the trustees that the millage proposal was suggested by Benjamin Seago the Regional Manager for APM North the company that began providing mosquito control to the township this summer. APM told Strayer that aerial application would not be necessary in coming years, that truck fogging and backpack applications would suffice.
Strayer also reported that property owners are not calling APM for the backpack applications on their property. The cost of the backpack applications were included in the cost of mosquito control the township received.
“They will backpack your yard. I’m going to call them for mine,” said Supervisor Kevin Beliveau.
According to an email Seago sent to Strayer, there was a busy start to the mosquito season in AuSable Township.
“Right around the fourth week of June, a healthy hatch of adult cattail mosquitoes emerged. Populations were quickly knocked down after a few full rounds of truck fogging was completed,” Seago reported. He added that drivers had fogged 188 miles of roadways in the township by July 18.
The board also took the following actions:
- Approved Ordinance Number 130 that allows permitted use of a day care center in the C-2 General Business Zoning District. Motion by Barnes, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino., unanimously approved.
- Increased the pay for election workers. The Election Inspector Chairperson’s pay will increase to $17.73 per hour and election workers pay will increase to $10 per hour. Motion by Barnes, support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, passed unanimously.
- Granted an extension of the timeline for the pump station completion for the sewer extension project to Oct. 15 with a final payment date of Nov. 15. The request came from Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering and was necessary due to delays in equipment and material delivery. The pipe laying and overall construction being completed by Elmer’s is still expected to be completed by Aug. 15. Motion by Samotis, support from Cinquino, passed unanimously.
- Unanimously approved providing a letter of support to Iosco County for the MI-HOPE grant that would provide up to $25,000 per home for energy efficiency improvements. Motion by Clerk Kelly Graham, support from Trustee Diana London.
- Passed a resolution to increase the Dues/Publications/Fees account from $4,000 to $5,800 because the Chamber of Commerce dues were taken out twice during 2022, once in January for the 2021 dues and again in July for the 2022 dues. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Barnes, passed unanimously.