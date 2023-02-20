AuGRES – With just 1:30 to go in the AuGres girls basketball team’s home non-league game against the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 14, things weren’t looking particularly promising.
They were trailing 53-50 and the lady Dragons had the ball. Things changed in a hurry though, as they rallied in the final stages to claim an exciting 56-53 victory.
“The girls have been working hard all year and that really paid off with a great team win,” head coach Tom Fox said. “SASA is a good team with some good ballplayers. It was a hard-fought game.”
After AuGres’ Analeis Ming drew a charge on SASA’s possession, Emily Freehling was able to get an offensive rebound and a basket to pull them within 53-52.
Ming made another big defensive play on SASA’s next offensive possession, winning a race to a loose ball. She grabbed the ball and went the length of the court for a lay-up and 54-53 Wolverine lead.
Ming also made another lay-up in the final moments of the game to help seal things off.
AuGres lost to SASA back in December, and fell behind in this one as well, 12-4 after one.
The Wolverines got going in the second, with Allyson Stange scoring nine points and Ming scoring eight, helping them to pull ahead 28-22 at the half.
SASA inched ahead 40-39 entering the fourth frame, setting the stage for AuGres’ late game dramatics.
Ming finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, Freehling had 13 points and 16 rebounds, Stange had 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals, Shea Menard put in 11 points and tracked down five rebounds and with two points each was Lillie Maser and Adelaide Bauer.
On Wednesday AuGres also won a road North Star League Little Dipper game up at Atlanta, 48-31.
The Wolverines led 12-9 after the first, 23-15 at the half and 35-23 entering the fourth.
Ming led them with 19 points, seven steals and four rebounds, Freehling had a good game as well, getting 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Menard chipped in with six points and six rebounds and getting two points each was Stange, Bauer and Elizabeth Beardsley.
AuGres wrapped up the week with a home NSL Little Dipper loss to Posen, 44-31.
It was tied 8-8 after the first quarter, though AuGres fell behind 22-14 at the half. Entering the fourth it was a 31-25 lead for Posen.
Ming poured in 17 points and had five steals and two rebounds, Freehling had 11 points and six boards, Stange had two points and seven rebounds and Bauer added one point. Maser was also able to get six rebounds.
AuGres (9-10 overall) hosted Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, heads to the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday and opens up Division 4 district action play in a semifinal game on Monday, at home against Fairview. Hale and Mio played in the semifinal, with the championship set for Wednesday.