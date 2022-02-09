TAWAS CITY — What could have been considered a routine motion to purchase equipment for Iosco County 911 Central Dispatch turned into a discussion by commissioners on the need for a new county operating millage.
Members of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners expressed the need for the operating millage increase during their Feb. 2 meeting. This was during a discussion on purchasing new computer equipment, including a firewall and switch for central dispatch at a cost of $4,213.
Iosco County Controller/Finance director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski explained the need for the new equipment, which goes along with the county’s recent switch to managing its own emergency medical services, cutting ties with the Saginaw-based Mobile Medical Response (MMR).
“With the separation of MMR with Iosco County EMS, we are taking over the IT side of the operation,” she told commissioners. She said that there is a computer server that once shared documents concerning EMS runs with MMR from Iosco County to Saginaw.
Soboleski said that Netsource One was hired to reconfigure the equipment used at central dispatch, but the equipment is too old to be updated.
“They will not accept more updates,” she said. “This is just replacing them and they will come in and install a new server.”
She explained that the cost of the new equipment would be the aforementioned $4,213.
During discussion Commissioner Terry Dutcher asked how the new equipment would be purchased for central dispatch. He asked whether the funding could be spent from the American Rescue Plan funding that was awarded to the county, or if the funding source would come from somewhere else.
Part of the new equipment and firewall plan involved monitoring by Netsource One to assure that there is no hacking or other nefarious activity taking place with the internet connection, explained Soboleski. She said that because members of the county’s IT department were laid off, that service would be done by Netsource One.
Dutcher said that he did not argue that the service was not needed, but said that the annual fees to have Netsource One do the monitoring will not come in forever through American Rescue Plan funding.
“We are not going to have those revenues coming in,” Dutcher said.
Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that the need for services like those that are provided by Netsource One to keep the county running highlighted the need for a county millage increase to be passed so much needed services could be continually funded.
The county failed to pass a new operating millage twice in 2020, during the August primary election and the November general election. When the millage failed in August, commissioners voted to include the same millage language on the November ballot, which was defeated by Iosco County votes a second time.
The failed millages asked voters to approve a millage increase to take the county millage rate back to 4.5 mills, which was the 1976 allocated rate. The millage was “rolled back” over the years from that rate due to the Headlee Rollback Amendment, which dictates that a millage cannot increase more than the rate of inflation.
If one of the millage questions were approved, it would have been an increase of .5871 mills, to bring the county’s total operating millage rate to 4.5 mills for a period of 12 years. The failed millages resulted in massive layoffs and program cuts at the county level to maintain the mandated level of operations.
Soboleski said that Iosco County had one of the lowest operating millages in the entire state out of 83 counties.
Soboleski said there are only three counties in Michigan that have a lower operating millage rate, and they include Otsego County with 4.3 mills, Ottawa County with 4.44 mills and Tuscola County with 4.2 mills.
O’Farrell has been vocal in many meetings about the assertion that the millage rate needs to be increased so that county operations can be funded.
“This is just another reason,” he said. “That is why I keep bringing it up at every meeting. The handwriting is one the wall and we’re going to have to do something to bring it back on track. We have to do something to bring it back on track.”
Dutcher agreed.
“By December or November of 2024 we need, without a doubt, an increase,” he said.
Soboleski said she believes there is a disconnect with the county’s funding and the public’s perception of those funds.
“I think there is a lot of misinformation in the public that the county has a ton of funds and we have been using them improperly, but if you compare that information, we are one of the very lowest in the state,” she said.
Dutcher said in the past the county’s previous treasure, Elite Shellenbarger, did a good job managing the county with the funds that it had, and he said that he was proud at what the county could produce with some of the lowest in the state, but times are changing.
“The citizens need us to be responsible with their money, and we have done that,” he said.
Commissioner Robert Huebel said that in this day and age where many things are used on computers, versus typewriters, the need for IT is not a luxury but necessity.
“People have expectations of what we can provide with computer hardware and software,” he said.