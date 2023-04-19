SHERMAN TOWNSHIP – Voters in Sherman Township will decide the fate of a fire protection proposal on May 2.
Specifically, the township is asking residents to exceed the 15 mill tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes be increased by 1.25 mills for fire protection.
If approved, the levy would be for a period of four years, 2023 to 2026, inclusive, on all real and personal property within the township. One and a quarter (1.25) mills is the equivalent of $1.25 for every $1,000 of taxable value of property. For example, if a property has a taxable value of $100,000, each 1.25 mills would generate $125.
If passed and levied, this millage will tentatively raise $35,518 in 2023.