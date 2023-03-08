OSCODA – In an effort to ease the burden of working parents and assist children who need some extra help with school work, Hope Anglican Chapel has embarked on a new ministry to provide an After-School Program to the families of Oscoda Area Schools.
Beginning on March 27, Hope’s Kids will provide children in kindergarten through fifth grade with a safe and fun environment to go to once the school day is done. There they will have time to have fun activities with music and snacks. Two retired teachers from Iosco County will be helping with homework and tutoring.
“We want parents to feel confident that, when their children are with us, they are getting wholesome activities that bring out the best in them,” said Fr. Tim Doubblestein, who is the pastor at Hope Anglican Chapel and also will serve as one of the staff for Hope’s Kids.
One of the activities that Fr. Doubblestein is most excited about is a Tuesday Night Family Dinner.
“This is going to be so much fun," the pastor said. "The kids will help us plan and cook a meal for their families. Then the family can either stay at the church and eat with their children or we will pack it for them to take home. Busy parents, coming home from work, will have one less thing to worry about and time at home with their kids can be family time.”
Families who stay for dinner will also be able to participate in Birth of a Family, a parent support group that is co-sponsored by Harbor Lights Pregnancy and Information Center.
The staff of Hope’s Kids wants to invite all interested families to an Open House on March 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. There, interested parents and children will have the opportunity to meet the adults who will be running the program, see the facility and curriculum, ask questions and sign their child up for the program.
“Best of all,” says Fr. Doubblestein, “this is free to those who are participating. There is no cost for parents for our program.”
You can find out more about Hope’s Kids After-School Program at www.hope-chapel.org. Pre-registration has already begun at https://hopechapel.churchtrac.com.