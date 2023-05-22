OSCODA – The Oscoda track and field team went to Clare for its Division 3 regional on Friday. They were unable to get any state qualifiers, but still had some quality performances.
On the boys’ side, Colin Stephan was 21st in the 100, Randy Eschenburg was 15th in the 200. Patrick Boje was 12th in the shot put and 19th in the discus and Landon Weed was 16th in the discus and 17th in the shot put. Eschenburg was also 13th in the long jump.
For the Lady Owls, Kaitlynne Stephan was 14th in the 100, Cali Janis was 12th in the 200 and 14th in the 400. Stephan was also ninth in the 3,200 and Whitney Calderwood was 15th in the discus. Janis added an 11th place finish in the long jump.
Oscoda wraps up its season today (Wednesday) in Whittemore-Prescott at the North Star League Big Dipper meet.