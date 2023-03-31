OSCODA – Former Oscoda Township police sergeant Kevin Kubik took the podium at the March 27 regular board meeting to discuss his wrongful termination lawsuit settlement with the township.
Kubik said a special meeting was held on Oct. 10 to discuss the lawsuit. Kubik said that a vote took place regarding the lawsuit at the Oct. 24 meeting.
Kubik asked why the township never publicly addressed what he referred to as "a six figure settlement." Kubik accused the board of not wanting to tell the public what the settlement was.
As previously reported, the Oscoda Press had submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the settlement in December but has never received a response from Clerk Josh Sutton.
Also as previously reported, Kubik was a police officer with the Oscoda Police Department for 16 years and served as a sergeant for the last 18 months of his tenure. Kubik is Firefighter 1 and 2 certified and served on the Oscoda Fire Department for 12 years.
Kubik has previously said during public comment that he applied both for an open position with the police department and the fire department.