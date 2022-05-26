EAST LANSING – "Wild about: Conservation" is a Michigan State University (MSU) Extension seminar series for adults and older youth interested in conservation efforts in their yards, or properties.
This series can also provide continuing education to Extension Master Gardeners, Michigan Conservation Stewards, Master Naturalists, and generally anyone looking for ways to enhance their property to create a sanctuary for nature out their back door.
Sessions will be held on Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. All sessions are free. Attend as many or as few as you like.
The sessions are:
• June 7 – Backyard Mushroom Culture
• June 21 – Spongy Moth (formerly known as gypsy moth): Overview and Tips for Landowner Management
• July 12 – Forest ownerships and their different goals across Michigan
• July 26 – Gaining Perspective on Agriculture in my Community
• Aug. 9 – Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention
• Aug. 23 – Integrating Solar Energy
• Sept. 13 – Deer Diseases
• Sept. 27 – Protecting your Groundwater
For more information and to register go to https://events.anr.msu.edu/Wild_About_Webinar/. Sessions will be recorded if you miss one you can view it later.