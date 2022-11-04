OSCODA — Oscoda AuSable Senior Center’s (OASC) 3rd annual trunk or treat event was held at the center Halloween night from 5-8 p.m.
Organizers estimated that more than 800 kids attended with over 25 spots filled from various community members and local businesses.
OASC officials were thankful that local businesses contributed to holding they event.
They included: Family Fare of Oscoda, Jus Create LLC, Salon 121, Desi’s, Haglund’s, Just Like New Pressure Washing, Hope Shores Alliance, Audio Video Data Plus, Shoreline Theater, Rogers, AuSable Hardware, KFC of Oscoda, Vista Lanes, Oscoda Eagles Club 4237, Oscoda Jokers M/C, AuSable Lodge #253 F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge, Oscoda American Legion Post 274 and various community members for donations.
They were also thankful for the public attendance in making it a successful event and hope to have another great event next Halloween.