LANSING – From the trout-fishing haven of the Keweenaw Peninsula’s Pilgrim River to the prime elk habitat recently added to the Pigeon River Country State Forest, Michigan has more than 160,000 acres of environmentally sensitive forests that are protected through the federal Forest Legacy Program.
The program uses federal and matching funds to protect environmentally important forests by purchasing property outright or acquiring development rights through a working forest conservation easement.
Nomination applications are now open for the nationally competitive program; make sure to get yours in by May 13.
Administered by the USDA Forest Service, the program provides an opportunity for landowners to keep forests as forests, encourages sustainable management and supports strong markets for forest products.
“In addition to securing property rights to ensure that forests are managed sustainably, the Forest Legacy Program supports healthy forest benefits such as wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, clean water and clean air,” said Kerry Heckman, forest land administrator for the Department of Natural Resources' (DNR) Forest Resources Division.
All interests in land acquired by the Forest Legacy Program last forever, and agreements must contain language to ensure that they are perpetual. Michigan’s program also requires that land or rights in land are open to the public, at least for nonmotorized access.
Landowners who don’t have an existing forest management plan will need to create one before a project can be completed. The DNR will review and prioritize eligible projects and may submit the top three to compete nationally for funding.
Projects nominated by May 13 will compete for funding in the federal fiscal year 2024, which begins Oct. 1, 2023. The state can request up to $20 million for projects. Find an application or learn more at Michigan.gov/PrivateForestLand. Additional information is also contained in the landscape assessment associated with Michigan’s Forest Action Plan.