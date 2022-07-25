EAST TAWAS – Auditions for Tawas Bay Players’ fall play Disaster: the Musical by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Players’ Playhouse at 401 Newman, East Tawas.
The play opens on Oct. 14, running two weekends. Suzan Nemeth is the director, Jolene Grusecki is the producer and Tracee Behnke-Lentz is the musical/vocal director.
Participants will be asked to sing a short song, do a little improv, and learn a simple dance step. The website www.theatretrip.com has suggested audition songs under “The Best Audition Songs for Disaster by Character.”
The Players are looking for adults, ages 18 to 70, for the 11 main characters and a large ensemble of actors to play various glamourous party guests/character roles. All ethnicities welcome.
For more information, email DisasterTBP@gmail.com, or call TBP at 989-362-8373 and leave a message.