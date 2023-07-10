OSCODA – July on the AuSable River? When it comes to the world of canoe racing, there isn’t a better time of the year. That is of course because the best canoe racing action in the state, if not North America, takes place in the coming weeks.
“July is all about canoe racing on the AuSable River,” Ryan Matthews, who is heavily involved as a volunteer in many canoe races said. “The race (this past weekend) was the Paddle Hard (in Grayling). This weekend we have the Curley Memorial, which is considered by many to be the best precursor race for the canoe marathon. It is a very competitive race that draws a big field.”
The Curley takes place on Saturday and Sunday in Oscoda; exactly two weeks before the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon.
“The Curley is one of the premier races for the MCRA (Michigan Canoe Racing Association),” Matthews said. “We are expecting probably close to 60 to 70 teams.”
Saturday’s C2 race begins at the embankment wall of Cooke Dam at 9 a.m. Teams will paddle up river a short distance and voyage around a buoy, then head back downriver to portage over Cooke Dam. From there they proceed to Foote Dam where they portage once again, and paddle on to Finish Line Park, near the AuSable Inn in downtown Oscoda.
Winning time is excepted to be about two and a half hours. Last year the team of Wes Dean and Ryan Halstead won the race in a time of 2:34.49. There were 57 teams in the event last year.
Sunday’s C1 race begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the AuSable Children’s Park at the corner of Harbor St. and O’Toole St. In this race, paddlers race two laps around a buoy with a winning time expected to be about one hour.
Mike Davis won last year’s C1 race with a time of 1:05:38. A total of 48 paddlers competed in last year’s event. This is typically one of the biggest C1 races on the MCRA schedule.
According to Matthews, the MCRA has selected the Curley as the Expert II state championship race this year.
“It is always hard to judge how many out of state teams come a couple weeks early to do the Curley, but almost all of the Michigan teams generally do it,” Matthews said. “For a lot of the teams it is the last super hard race they do before the big show because they want to start resting.”
The Spike’s Challenge will be July 22 and 23 in Grayling, and is great tune-up for paddlers to see that part of the river in daylight. All this of course leads up to the marathon on July 29 and 30.
“We do have 108 teams signed up for the marathon and we are expecting two more before the deadline,” Matthews said. “About half of the paddlers signed up for the marathon are from out of state. The Spike’s usually has a huge number of teams because the out of staters usually arrive.”