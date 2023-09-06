LANSING – To encourage homeowners and communities to properly care for and maintain their septic systems, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – along with federal, state and local governments, as well as private sector partners – will soon be kicking off its 11th annual SepticSmart Week.
In conjunction with this, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Monday through Friday, Sept. 18-22, as SepticSmart Week.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in the state depend on septic systems to treat wastewater. If not maintained, failing septic systems can contaminate groundwater and harm the environment by releasing bacteria, viruses, household chemicals and other pollutants to local waterways.
However, proper septic system maintenance protects public health and the environment, and also saves homeowners money through avoided costly repairs. To help with this, EGLE – which will also be hosting a webinar on septic systems – has shared the following tips for homeowners:
- Protect It and Inspect It: People should generally have their system inspected every three years by a qualified professional, or according to their state or local health department’s recommendations. Along with protecting public health, regular septic system maintenance can save homeowners thousands of dollars in repairs.
- Think at the Sink: What goes down the drain has a big impact on one’s septic system, since fats, grease and solids can clog the associated pipes and drainfield.
- Don’t Overload the Commode: A toilet is not a trash can. Disposable diapers and wipes, feminine hygiene products, coffee grounds, cigarette butts and cat litter can damage a septic system.
- Don’t Strain Your Drain: Utilize water efficiently and stagger the use of water-based appliances, as too much water use at once can overload a system which hasn’t been pumped recently. Fixing plumbing leaks and installing faucet aerators and water-efficient products is also suggested.
- Shield Your Field: Tree and shrub roots, cars and livestock can damage a septic drainfield.
- Pump Your Tank: Ensure that your septic tank is pumped at regular intervals, as recommended by a professional and/or local permitting authority.
- Keep It Clean: Contamination can occur when a septic system leaks due to improper maintenance. Homeowners are encouraged to be sure that their drinking water is safe for consumption, by testing it regularly.
As noted by EGLE, the EPA’s SepticSmart Program educates homeowners about proper septic system care and maintenance all year long. In addition, it serves as an online resource for industry practitioners, local governments and community organizations, providing access to tools to educate clients and residents.
Those from EGLE are asking the public to join them in spreading the SepticSmart Week 2023 message, which encourages homeowners and wastewater professionals to maintain these systems to promote public health, water conservation and economic wellbeing.
One way to be part of the solution, is by visiting the EGLE SepticSmart website at https://www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/Drinking-Water-and-Environmental-Health/onsite-wastewater-management/SepticSmart, or the EPA SepticSmart website at epa.gov/septic, each of which feature an abundance of resources, videos and information.
Further, EGLE’s Onsite Wastewater Program will be commencing SepticSmart Week with a one-hour webinar, entitled, "Knowing Your Septic System – SepticSmart 2023." Scheduled from 9-10 a.m. this coming Monday, Sept. 18, the webinar will also be recorded.
While the event is targeted to homeowners served by a septic system, all interested persons are welcome to attend. Participants will learn about such topics as the basics of septic systems; use, operation and maintenance tips; and tools on how to locate a system.
Those who join the webinar will be provided with access to educational materials, as well, plus a boost in their ability to manage their septic system.
To register, go to the aforementioned EGLE SepticSmart website. Attendees can also sign up at Michigan.gov/EGLEevents, by clicking on "View Upcoming Events" and then selecting "Knowing Your Septic System – SepticSmart 2023."
Representatives reiterate that proper system use and routine care are vital to protecting public health and preserving Michigan’s highly valued groundwater, lakes, streams and waterways.
They add that the SepticSmart program is a nationwide initiative to share information on the proper care and maintenance of septic systems, and to encourage public stewardship in tending to these systems. For more information on how you can do your part to be septic smart, visit epa.gov/septic.
Questions about registering for the webinar can be e-mailed to Alana Berthold at BertholdA@Michigan.gov, or Joel Roseberry at RoseberryJ@Michigan.gov; while those with program questions may reach out to Marisa Faraldo at FaraldoM@Michigan.gov.
To stay up to date on other EGLE news and events, follow the department at Michigan.gov/MIEnvironment.