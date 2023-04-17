HALE – The Hale softball team had a perfect day weather-wise to open its new season on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles played some pretty good ball too, as they took down visiting Wolverine, 20-5 and 10-2 in the non-league twinbill.
“I was really impressed, after the first half-inning they buckled down and tightened up their play,” head coach Jeremey Beebe said. “They did not let a couple bad plays and a few runs scored against them get them down. Team camaraderie was fantastic and the weather was ridiculously amazing.”
In the opener, Erica Bernard got the win pitching, tossing four innings and strikeout out four batters. The Eagles smacked 11 hits as a team, including getting a triple each from Dalaney Kimmerer and Bernard.
In game two, which was called after five innings due to darkness, Ali Beebe got the win, pitching five innings and striking out five batters.
The offense had Brooke Sheldon hit a double and a single, Felicity Hicks had two singles and Kimmerer added a double.
“Great team effort and contributions from everyone,” Beebe said.
Hale (2-0 overall) was at Oscoda on Monday, is scheduled to host Mio on Thursday and hosts Alcona on Monday.