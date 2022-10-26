OSCODA — Two Oscoda High School roboticists are potentially putting their hairstyles on the chopping block in an inventive way to raise money for the robotics team.
This is so they can make sure everyone can go to 2023's "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology" (FIRST) Robotics competition, specifically the FIM District LSSU Event at Lake Superior State University.
"Our team works on fundraising and obtaining sponsorships to fund our season," said Oscoda's FRC Team 7250 Coach, Jana Stepp. "We receive a state grant to cover the $6,000 registration fee. One thing we do here is try to make sure every team member has the opportunity to participate in our program by covering travel and meal expenses by the team through fundraising."
The team raises funds for the competition by hosting a talent show open to the public. Attendees can donate money and get a little entertainment seeing kids show off their unique acts.
While planning for the annual "Oscoda’s Got Talent Show" fundraiser, they found the number of contestants this year too small. That means the fundraiser this year won't bring in the usual amount.
This is where Axel Raybourn, a senior and David Dion, a freshman at Oscoda High School step in. They are members of the Robotics Team and wagered their hair to make some extra cash.
The proposition is simple: if the community can raise $1000 by the talent show on Nov. 2, Raybourn and Dion will shave their heads.
"For $1,000, I'm willing to do anything for robotics," said Raybourn.
His hair is a shaggy blond and long. It gets in his eyes, and he really wants to cut it short. Dion's sides are short but the top of his head is also very long and needs a haircut.
They say they're not getting it cut, however, unless FRC Team 7250 has $1,000 by the public talent show on Nov. 2.
At 6 p.m. in the Oscoda High School Auditorium, the public talent show will start. During the middle of the show, the robotics team will look at how much the community has raised. If they raise over $1,000, the boys will get their heads shaved on stage.
They weren't able to make a hair cutting robot because that would be too dangerous, but somebody will be on stage to buzz their heads.
For those who want to donate, they can fill out a check to "OHS Team 7250," and send it to P.O. box 694. They can also PayPal steppj@oscodaschools.org.
Staff and students who want to donate can deposit cash off at the office.
FIRST is an international robotics competition, taking place annually around March for the "OsCODEa 0w|5", their enrolled team name. Each year involves some kind of unique robotics challenge for students PreK-12 to participate and network with other students across the state.
Last year's competition involved the team creating a robot that could launch balls into a hoop and climb on uneven bars.
Oscoda's robotics involve teaching students about the Java language and electronics.
"Our program is a wonderful opportunity for the students to learn how to design and build a robot in eight weeks to compete with," said Stepp. "Some of our students have never used a power tool or had the opportunity to participate in such a program."