OSCODA — Alpena Community College (ACC) student Olivia Hemker of Hale was selected for the 2022 All-Michigan Academic Team by the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society, the official honor society for two-year colleges.
Hemker was nominated by ACC based on her academic achievement, community service involvement and leadership accomplishment. To be part of Phi Theta Kappa, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have completed at least 12 hours of coursework towards an associate or bachelor’s degree or 6 hours of coursework toward a 1-year certificate.
In addition, Hemker was named a 2022 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in both local and statewide ceremonies and will also be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa's annual convention, PTK Catalyst, to be held in Denver, Colorado, April 7-9.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”
Hemker started her college career in 11th grade at Tawas High School through the early college program. She is currently a biochemistry major in the pre-medicine program at ACC and will earn an associate degree and her high school diploma in May.
In the fall she plans to transfer to the University of Michigan. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society as well as Sigma Zeta national math and science honor society. Additionally, she is a part of the language club, religion clubs, and outdoors clubs.
She has been named to the dean’s list and received other academic awards. Hemker is active in the community and in the past year has been a leader in advocating for changing athletic rules to include early college students in college athletics. She works at her local café all year and also takes on many responsibilities including volunteering with various organizations and taking part in local community and church events.