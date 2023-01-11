LANSING – In Michigan, the MI HEARTSafe School Program was developed to prepare school facilities to respond to cardiac emergencies.
Fast-acting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and access to an automated external defibrillator (AED) prior to emergency medical services (EMS) arrival is critical for best possible outcomes, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)
By recognizing the signs of a sudden cardiac arrest and responding quickly by calling 911 and using CPR and AED before EMS arrives, schools can support a safer environment for students, staff and their communities. A virtual workshop Tuesday, Jan. 24 will be held to teach schools about the program requirements, importance of cardiac emergency preparedness, and the available tools and resources to help them achieve the criteria.
Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of approximately 250 Michigan children and young adults under the age of 40 annually, the MDHHS said in a press release. The MI HEARTSafe School Program, supported by MDHHS, Michigan Department of Education (MDE), American Heart Association, Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) and Michigan Alliance for Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death of the Young (MAP-SCDY), has certified 713 schools in its nine-year history, and expanding the awareness of the program to rural areas and at-risk populations is needed to ensure all Michigan schools are ready in the event of a sudden cardiac emergency.
“Preparation is key to ensuring positive outcomes during cardiac emergencies,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Swift action paired with access to life-saving equipment and training saves lives. Having schools trained for cardiac emergencies can help decrease the number of tragedies and prepare school employees to respond in a timely manner and avert what could be a life-threatening situation. We encourage all schools to apply for a HEARTSafe certification.”
If schools want to learn more about how to prepare for these emergencies, MAP-SCDY will be hosting the Jan. 24 virtual workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required.
Requirements to become a MI HEARTSafe School include:
• A written medical emergency response plan and team that can respond to an emergency during school hours and after-school activities and sports.
• Current CPR/AED certification of at least 10% of staff and 50% of coaches, including 100% of head varsity coaches and physical education staff.
• Accessible, properly maintained and inspected AEDs with signs identifying locations.
• Annual cardiac emergency response drills.
• Pre-participation sports screening of all student athletes using the current physical and history form endorsed by MHSAA.
Resources to help meet the criteria are available on the MI HEARTSafe School website. Schools meeting these requirements are able to apply for the MI HEARTSafe School Award and the application cycle is open from January through May 15.
For more information about the MI HEARTSafe Schools program, visit Migrc.org/miheartsafe or email MDHHS-MI-HEARTSafe@michigan.gov.