LANSING — In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week sent a letter to State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks calling on the State of Michigan Investment Board to hold a special meeting to divest the state of Michigan Retirement Systems pension plans from Russia, and for the State Treasurer to do the same with various trust funds over which she is fiduciary.
From the letter:
“I am writing to call on the State of Michigan Investment Board to hold a special meeting to divest the State of Michigan Retirement Systems pension plans from any investments in institutions or companies headquartered in Russia or that have their principal place of business in Russia. Additionally, I am calling on you, as the State Treasurer and fiduciary over various State trust funds, to do the same.”