OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) held their monthly meeting at the Robert J. Parks Library on Thursday, Sept. 8. The meeting was moved from its normally scheduled date, Sept. 1 and included updates on a number of projects.
Heather Tait, who serves on the Downtown Re-Development Committee and the Art and Placemaking Subcommittee, provided an update on the community survey. An ad for the survey with a QR code is running in the Oscoda Press for the first three weeks of September.
Tait said that completing the Survey Monkey electronically would be the most cost effective way to complete the survey as well as make the information easiest to track.
“I know a lot of people who do not have technology,” responded EIC Chair David Iler. Tait indicated that paper copies of the survey are available at the township clerk’s office. Post cards will go out to township residents on Sept. 12 to remind them to complete the survey.
Tait also provided an update on a number of art projects. She reported that the winning photograph would be placed on the township hall at a cost of approximately $4,000.
Tait reported that the Art and Placemaking Subcommittee still has money left in the 2022 budget and will be asking for $10,000 less for 2023. Plans for the remainder of 2022 include purchasing sculptures at the Paul Bunyan Festival later in September and placing the pieces at Piety Hill to create another art installation. The committee is also looking at downtown businesses for placement of widow clings.
Plans for 2023 include putting out a call for sculptures, similar to the painting and photograph competitions held in 2022. Tait also indicated that five additional art banners would be added to the art walk in 2023. The subcommittee budgeted $2,500 for the 2023 art walk, $5,000 less than was requested in 2022. With the planned sponsorship structure Tait hopes that the art competitions can become self-sustaining, with the eventual goal of not needing township funding.
The subcommittee is also planning a legacy project in 2023 consisting of a mosaic including memorial and commemorative tiles. Tait added that the subcommittee is currently working on their five-year plan.
The EIC Committee voted unanimously to approve up to $4,300 for the photograph banner, including shipping and handling. In a separate motion the committee also unanimously approved up to $5,000 for window clings in the downtown and to purchase the sculptures from the Paul Bunyan Festival.
Planning Commissioner Robert Tasior reported that the Planning Commission has reviewed a preliminary site plan for Great Green North LLC to build a Class B marijuana grow facility (up to 500 plants) and a processing facility at the two large lots behind Wiltse’s on F-41. According to Tasior, Great Green North has no plans to run a provisioning center.
EIC Director Todd Dickerson reviewed the status of grant applications that were submitted, are pending or were denied as follows:
- The Michigan Economic Development Corporation RRC Technical Assistance Community Storytelling grant was awarded to the township.
- The Community Development Block Grant, Public Spaces that was submitted for improvements to Oscoda Beach Park was not awarded.
- The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Redevelopment and Placemaking grant was not awarded.
- Iosco County submitted the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s (MSHDA) MIHOPE grant that provides for home repairs for qualifying homeowners. A decision is expected by Sept. 15.
- MEDC/RRC State Historic Preservation Office Historic Grant, the Lake Theater applied for a grant.
- MEDC Optimize Mainstreet Program-MEDC has reserved two slots for small businesses in Oscoda to receive $2,500 grants. The program is focused on pairing technical assistance with capital (up to $2,500 in grant funding) in order to assist small businesses with technology integration into their business operations. This is a non-competitive grant process with applications due on Sept. 16.
Dickerson reported that 45 North Realty had expressed an interest in receiving the grant and that the owner of the Lake Street Theater was still considering it.
The EIC Committee spent a significant amount of time discussing the Catylist Property Database and a memo from the township attorney regarding concerns with the agreement.
The EIC Committee also spent time reviewing a draft of the new guidelines that were developed for the township to offer a façade improvement grant to downtown businesses in 2023. There was discussion about whether or not to limit the amount a business could apply for to $10,000. Revisions will be made to the draft and it will go to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees in October for approval.
Dickerson told the committee that the township board wanted him to go to the “pain and suffering” of presenting the results of the Furtaw Field public meetings that were held during the summer of 2021.
“All this is going to do is hit the beehive,” Dickerson told the committee.
“It will create a Facebook assassination of me, saying I want to develop Furtaw Field,” Dickerson added. “I’m just letting you all know."
Tasior mentioned that Furtaw Field had been taken off of the disposable list while the study for the municipal building was being completed. He asked Dickerson for a summary of the Furtaw Field meetings.
“More people want bricks and mortar than leave it how it is,” Dickerson responded.
As previously reported, local residents and Township Supervisor Ann Richards have asked repeatedly for the results of the meetings.
EIC member Mary Ed Teuton and township Superintendent Tammy Kline did not attend the EIC meeting.