OSCODA – With a heart for serving the Oscoda community, Grace Community Church invites all who have come from a foreign country and/ or who are trying to integrate into the community – as well as those who desire to help – to join them for the “July Barbeque” (rain or shine) and a time of family fun and fellowship.
On July 8, church members will host their inaugural “July Barbeque." Not only will you taste and enjoy hot-dogs grilled “American style,” but you will also have an opportunity to fellowship and practice English language skills while competing in various sports, like volleyball, bocheball, corn hole, badminton and others. More importantly, you also will have a chance to meet your friends and family at Grace, according to Pastor Mike Viera.
The event will take place 4 to 7 p.m. outside of Grace Community Church, located at 6012 Skeel Avenue (next to Parks Library) in Oscoda. Food and drinks will be provided. Children of all ages are welcome.
This event is meant to be an opportunity to meet other people with similar backgrounds and interests, as well as giving the church a chance to understand your needs so that we may serve you better in the future. As a large number of foreign nationals come from Spanish-speaking countries, we will have Spanish-language translators available, but all nations are welcome.
For more information call the church at 989-739-3424.