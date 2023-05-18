OSCODA – Representatives from local summer youth employment programs and local employers were on hand at the Oscoda campus of Alpena Community College (ACC) for a Just Jobs fair May 15-17.
According to Dr. Marvin Pichla, the job fair, that is targeted at the community, has been offered for the past three years.
Unfortunately few students and local residents took advantage of the opportunity to learn about apprenticeship and job opportunities. ACC students graduated on May 11 and the Oscoda High School students were still in school.
Angel Melendez, apprentice program manager at Kalitta Air, was disappointed with the lack of participation. Kalitta offers a 30-month paid apprenticeship program that results in full time employment.
Lori Friend, area manager for Michigan Works! Region 7B, and Jessica Romzek, youth career advisor with Michigan Works!, attended the job fair to provide information about the Summer Young Professionals program that provides two weeks of classroom training and 6-8 weeks of paid work experience for youth ages 16-24.
Alycia Mooney, human resource specialist, and Cindy Haewski, human resource assistant, both with Star SU, were recruiting employees for locations across Michigan including Tawas Tool and a plant in Lewiston. Star SU, a family owned business that was founded in 1927, has openings for machine operators, purchasing and maintenance. The company also offers internships.
Amanda Christian, human resource generalist with Dobson Healthcare was recruiting for full and part time positions across the state. The home health agency has clients in Oscoda, Tawas, Greenbush and Mikado locally. Dobson hires home health aids, Certified Nursing Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses and Registered Nurses. The company provides training and benefits including health insurance, a 401k with employer match and bonuses.
ESI Employment Services Inc. is a human resource services company that has locations across the state offering a variety of positions ranging from entry level manufacturing to engineers and accounting. The company offers remote positions in engineering and sales and offers benefits after 30 days. Local operations are in Alpena and Standish with several locations throughout the state. Tony Ommani, human resources executive, who attended the fair on Wednesday works out of the Alpena office.
Trillium offers temporary to hire positions with numerous local businesses. The company currently has production and assembly positions available in Oscoda, East Tawas and AuGres, the majority of which are full time. Starting pay ranges from $12.50-$17.50 per hour and includes some benefits. Danielle Delcourts, recruiting assistant, indicated that applications are available online and interviews take place by telephone.
Danielle Bourgeois, a supervisor with Acorn Health, was recruiting for Behavior Technicians, an entry level position working with children and young adults ages 3 to 23 who have autism. A high school diploma is required. Acorn provides in home services as well as in clinic services in East Tawas. Starting pay for full or part time is $19.50 per hour and increases to $20 per hour after completion of training and meeting the requirements to become a Registered Behavior Technician. Benefits are available to technicians who work an average of 30 hours per week. Positions are available throughout Northeast Michigan.
AuSable Valley Community Mental Health (AVCMH) provides services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and who have mental health challenges. AVCMH is hiring for a wide range of positions including Community Living Support, Case Manager and Therapist. AVCMH also offers paid internships. According to Kerry Rastigue who is the supervisor of outpatient services, the agency that covers Iosco, Oscoda and Ogemaw counties, works hard to provide interns with a meaningful experience. AVCMH is committed to providing training to employees so they can advance their career in the agency. Current openings in Oscoda include Customer Care Associate, Case Manager, Care Manager Supervisor, and Community Support Specialists.