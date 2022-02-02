TAWAS CITY — It was close throughout, but the Tawas Area girls basketball team couldn’t quite overcome visiting Beaverton on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Lady Braves lost the contest, 39-35.
“What a barn burner,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “I felt our girls played really good defense for four quarters, which is a big improvement. It was one of our best defensive nights, we just couldn’t get some buckets to fall. I’m so proud of how hard and how well our girls played. We are close and are getting there. What a battle, what a game.”
Tawas trailed 9-6 after the first quarter, but did manage to knot things up at 14-all by the half, with Anna Herbolsheimer getting four points in that frame.
The Lady Beavers pulled to a 27-21 lead entering the fourth, where Tawas couldn’t quite come back, despite four points each in the quarter by Elise Klinger and Abby Herbolsheimer.
The Braves had Anna Herbolsheimer get 10 points, Klinger finished with nine points, Abby Herbolsheimer and Olivia Morand had six points each and Alex Felske and Reese Cadorette had two points each. Klinger also had 10 rebounds, Abby Herbolsheimer added eight boards and Anna Herbolsheimer had seven steals and four rebounds.
Tawas (5-8 overall) hosted Alpena on Tuesday, heads to Rogers City on Friday and plays in Gladwin on Tuesday.