DETROIT – The Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is revising its schedule following public scoping for the Enbridge Line 5 Tunnel permit application review.
Some entities are urging the USACE to work with the company to expedite the tunnel project, while others are continuing their efforts to shut down the oil pipeline entirely.
According to the USACE, Enbridge Energy is seeking authorization to cross the Straits of Mackinac and impact adjacent wetlands for construction of the Line 5 Tunnel. The Detroit District, responsible for evaluating the permit application, received more than 17,000 public comments during the NEPA scoping period, which ended on October 14, 2022.
A scoping report summarizing the comments received, by topic, is available at https://www.Line5TunnelEIS.com/public-notices/.
"We greatly appreciate the meaningful input received throughout scoping and will use this information to shape studies and continuing consultations throughout development of our draft environmental impact statement [EIS]," said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Brett Boyle.
The Detroit District had originally planned to publish the draft EIS in late 2023, but is now projecting a spring 2025 publication. Additional details on the schedule and the steps in the NEPA process, are available at https://www.Line5TunnelEIS.com/.
Enbridge Energy is proposing to construct a tunnel under the bed of the Straits of Mackinac between Point LaBarbe, St. Ignace and McGulpin Point, Mackinaw City. Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel would house a new, 30-inch pipeline for light crude oil and liquid natural gas, replacing the existing dual submerged pipelines crossing the Straits, which have been in operation since 1953.
Discharges and activities associated with construction of the tunnel require a permit under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 and Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, in accordance with federal regulations and policies. The USACE is responsible for evaluation of the permit application and to make a decision whether to issue, issue with conditions or deny Enbridge’s application.
As for the mixed reviews, on one side, the Great Lakes Michigan Jobs Coalition is encouraging the USACE to "end the delays" and back the Great Lakes Tunnel.
Members say that after news of the schedule revision came on March 23, Michigan workers, job creators and industry leaders strongly urged the USACE to work with the company operating Line 5 and give the approval needed for the tunnel construction.
They say that the USACE has announced its decision to delay by years critical steps in the permitting process, extending the amount of time before it permits Enbridge to move a portion of the Line 5 pipeline – which the Coalition refers to as safe – out of the Great Lakes and into a state-of-the-art tunnel, deep below the lakebed.
According to the Coalition, state experts have concluded that the tunnel makes a safe pipeline safer, will protect the Great Lakes and reduces the risk of an oil spill into the lakes to "virtually zero."
The Great Lakes Tunnel energy infrastructure project was approved by the Michigan legislature and signed by the governor in 2018, and the Coalition says that construction of the tunnel is a matter of public law.
"Michigan voters, small businesses and leaders across the political spectrum support the Great Lakes Tunnel and want it built quickly," notes Small Business Association of Michigan President and CEO Brian Calley. "The lack of urgency by the Army Corps of Engineers is a disservice to all Michiganders. Every month the project is delayed pushes this important economic and environmental investment down the line."
A press release from the Great Lakes Michigan Jobs Coalition reads that Line 5 delivers up to 23 million gallons per day of the fuel Michigan and surrounding states use to gas up their cars, power their equipment at work and create jobs.
"The Great Lakes Tunnel isn’t just a building project, it’s a lifeline for the Great Lakes and Michigan workers. Delays from permitters are standing in the way of environmental protection and conservation," said Caroline Liethen, director of environmental and regulatory policy for the Michigan Manufacturers Association.
"Our members love the Great Lakes, and they love their jobs. The Great Lakes Tunnel would protect both," stated Geno Alessandrini, business manager for the Michigan Laborers District Council. "Instead of throwing up roadblocks, we’re asking the Army Corps to get these permits done."
Leading Michigan voices from labor, business and industry created the Coalition to support construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel. Representatives work together, encouraging state and federal agencies currently reviewing permit applications – and all Michiganders – to embrace the tunnel project and the lakes and jobs they say that it protects.
The Coalition states that, based on survey results, broad majorities of Democrats, Republicans and Independents support construction of the tunnel, believe it’s the best solution for Line 5 and want regulators to move forward immediately with permitting for the project.
"Michigan’s small and independent businesses understand how important permitting is, and they know how disappointing it is when agencies deliver delays. We depend on Line 5 and we’re counting on the Great Lakes Tunnel," said State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business in Michigan, Amanda Fisher. "This project matters. It’s important. It’s time permitters understand that, too."
On the other hand, there has also been strong opposition to the proposed project, including from such entities as the Oil & Water Don’t Mix organization.
They issued a press release on March 24, saying that the oil tunnel’s future is more doubtful with the USACE delay, and that there is new urgency surrounding Michigan’s efforts to shut down the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline.
Representatives state that the announcement of a lengthy delay in deciding on a controversial proposed oil tunnel construction project in the Great Lakes will likely increase pressure on the Biden administration to support Michigan officials’ efforts to shut down the existing damaged and aging pipeline in the Straits.
In announcing the 18-month delay in its federal permitting process, the USACE cited the need to study a massive amount of information submitted – most of which, according to Oil & Water Don’t Mix, challenged the project.
They say Enbridge had originally predicted that the tunnel would replace the current damaged Line 5 oil pipeline by next year, and placed the cost at $500 million, while others believed that $2 billion was a more accurate figure. It now appears 2029 is the earliest possible completion date for the tunnel, if it is ever built, and that the three-year construction costs will be even higher.
"No one should be surprised that Enbridge lied about its timeline to create the false perception that the dangerous old pipeline would soon be out of the Great Lakes," alleges Sean McBrearty, Oil & Water Don’t Mix coordinator. "Enbridge’s timeline was always unrealistic and so is their tunnel project. What’s real is that there is still a dangerous, old, damaged oil pipeline threatening the Great Lakes and Michigan. That’s what’s real for Michigan."
The state’s governor and attorney general want to shut down a dangerous oil pipeline in the Great Lakes and this delay creates even more urgency to do that now, McBrearty says, "before Line 5 fails and we are faced with an environmental and economic disaster in the heart of the Great Lakes."
Those from the organization add that the USACE permitting delay comes as the Soo Locks are reopening and a busy shipping season commences through the Straits. The 70-year-old Line 5, which is in the open waters of the Straits, has been struck at least twice and damaged by ship anchors, which remains a top concern.
President Joe Biden was to also meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada. According to Oil & Water Don’t Mix members, Canada has moved in court and with the State Department to block Michigan’s efforts to decommission the Straits oil pipeline.
"President Biden should be telling Trudeau to back off on Line 5 and protect the Great Lakes, which is a shared responsibility between the U.S. and Canada," McBrearty said. "And when he returns to Washington, the president can direct the State Department to support Michigan instead of a Canadian oil company."
The press release goes on to note that nearly 18,000 comments were received by the USACE, with many questioning the safety, need and reliability of Enbridge’s proposed tunnel project. Experts and others provided the USACE with engineering and other scientific data raising concerns and questions about the impact of the construction on natural, historic and cultural resources, as well as the local tourist economy.
According to the release, commenters also said that a new oil pipeline in the Great Lakes transporting multiple flammable liquids and carrying a risk of a catastrophic explosion in the Straits of Mackinac, was in conflict with federal and Michigan policies aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change.
Oil & Water Don’t Mix, founded in 2013 at the Straits of Mackinac, is a Michigan’s citizens campaign to shut down Enbridge Line 5 in the Straits and protect the Great Lakes from oil pipelines.
The coalition – led by Native American tribes, local grassroots civic and environmental groups and statewide organizations – is powered by 71,000 supporters from across the Great Lakes State and beyond.
The Oil & Water Don’t Mix Steering Committee is comprised of representatives from the Chippewa Ottawa Resource Authority, Clean Water Action, FLOW (For Love of Water), Groundwork Center for Resilient Families, League of Women Voters of Michigan, Michigan Climate Action Network, Michigan Environmental Council, Northern Michigan Environmental Council, Progress Michigan, Sierra Club, Straits Area Concerned Citizens for Peace, Justice & the Environment, Straits of Mackinac Alliance and TC350.