LANSING – Whether it’s a walk through your neighborhood or a hike in the wilderness, or something in between, getting outside can help lower stress and improve attention, mood and connection to the earth and each other. Nature comes in all shapes and forms, and no matter how you engage with it, nature can have incredible benefits for our brains.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a great time to get out of the house and away from screens. There is strong evidence that nature has a huge effect on overall well-being, and incorporating a little “green therapy” into our days can help us become happier, more resilient people. If you’re feeling the strain of modern life, try getting outside – even if it’s just a little while. Take in the world around you, breathe in the fresh air and enjoy discovering how you fit in the natural world.
Lisa Nisbet, a psychologist at Trent University in Ontario, Canada, studies connectedness in nature. In an April 2020 article – "Nurtured by Nature" – by Kirsten Weir on the American Psychological Association website, Nisbet said: “There is mounting evidence, from dozens and dozens of researchers, that nature has benefits for both physical and psychological human wellbeing. You can boost your mood just by walking in nature, even in urban nature. And the sense of connection you have with the natural world seems to contribute to happiness even when you’re not physically immersed in nature.”
Marveling at historic sites, bathing in lush state forests, exploring fish hatcheries and weirs, discovering state parks and trails – we’ve got plenty of ideas about where to build your connection to the outdoors! Get started at Michigan.gov/DNR/Places.