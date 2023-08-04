OSCODA – No Baloney will perform at the Oscoda Rotary’s Concerts on the Beach this Thursday, Aug. 10.
The show begins at 7 p.m., at the Oscoda Rotary Band Shell in Oscoda Beach Park.
The band is comprised of:
Christian Shaw – lead =vocalist – frontman extraordinaire. He moved to Tawas from the Central Florida area in 2006, has fronted several local bands such as Chapter11, and Blacksheep, and has a 13-year tenure with No Baloney. When not belting face melting vocals Christian is a senior analytics consultant in the healthcare industry.
Braden Morrish – lead guitar/backup vocals – The crowned prince of Oscoda, Braden started playing guitar at the age of 10. Braden started playing the Detroit punk scene at a very young age with his brother as the Yuglits. He has a melodic shredding 80s style of guitar playing. Braden is also a member of the local original band, Nuke and the Nightshift. When Braden is not shredding on stage you may see him riding around town in the Action Electric work van with his brother, which is their family owned electrical business.
Tom Loomis – bass guitar/backup vocals – Tom ‘hails’ from the Hale area. He has performed in working bands as a bass player/backup vocalist for over 30 years, and has played all styles of music including country, rock, jazz, and pop. Tom has been involved in multiple recording productions over the years as well. Tom is an agricultural engineer and has a small sign business in his time away from the band.
Scott Karrer – drums - Scott is originally from the Flint area and relocated to the Oscoda area as a young man. Scott has performed in many local bands before relocating the LA Scene where not only has he played all of the major club venues in LA Area (Troubadour, Whiskey a go-go, Roxy, etc.) several of his bands (Prototype, XPelled) produced award winning albums. We were fortunate recruit Scott as our drummer when he retired and moved back to Oscoda from Los Angeles.