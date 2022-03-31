LANSING – In addition to the Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops which are being offered (see separate story), another opportunity to chat with and learn from experts in the field will be available this Thursday, April 7.
The virtual event is scheduled from 6-7 p.m., and registration closes at 11:59 p.m. tonight (Wednesday). It is designed for anyone interested in local and statewide fisheries management activities in Lake Huron, and who want to discuss this topic with Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Fisheries Division staff.
The digital “Conversations & Coffee” event is being hosted by Michigan State University Extension and Michigan Sea Grant, along with the MDNR. In a Zoom meeting format, attendees can ask questions related to fishing regulations and the state’s fisheries, directly to the MDNR.
Department staff will also share 2020-2021 information about local and statewide regulation changes impacting anglers in Lake Huron. Fishing rules and regulations are updated annually based on information collected in the previous year. The Michigan Fishing Guide is published annually and the rules apply from April of the current year through March of the following year. With the 2022 guide, for example, the rules are in effect from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.
For regulation updates and to view the latest version of the Michigan Fishing Guide, visit www.michigan.gov/DNRDigests. Click on the current guide to open it as a PDF file and save it to your device.
Of the upcoming Conversations & Coffee meeting, “This is a great opportunity to get input from Michigan anglers on new and proposed fishing regulations,” says Randy Claramunt, Lake Huron Basin Coordinator for the MDNR Fisheries Division.
In addition to the live event, organizers note that the update portion of the meeting will be recorded and a link to the recording will be sent to all registrants. However, attending the event is encouraged in order to have questions answered directly by MDNR representatives. Following the meeting, the recording will be closed captioned and uploaded to Michigan Sea Grant’s YouTube page.
Interested individuals can submit questions in advance by contacting Claramunt at claramuntr@michigan.gov, or via the event registration.
It is free to take part in the Conversations & Coffee event but, as a reminder, participants must register by Wednesday, April 6. To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/LetsTalkFish2022.
According to Sea Grant Extension Educator Meaghan Gass, the MDNR Fisheries Division hosts Conversations & Coffee to give anglers an opportunity to meet with managers and biologists, to discuss local issues and management activities, and to get specific questions answered.
“Looking forward to the 2023-24 fishing season, MDNR plans to open the Saginaw River for walleye fishing and harvest during the current closure in March and April beginning in 2023,” Gass also stated. “Fishing from Saginaw Bay to the Center Street Bridge (also known as the Douglas G. Schenk Bridge) in Saginaw would follow the same regulations as fishing on the open water in Saginaw Bay.”
She advised that this opening will provide even more access to harvest some Saginaw Bay walleye, without the need of a boat to travel out to the big water of the bay.
Questions or concerns related to the virtual Conversations & Coffee event may be directed to Gass, at gassmeag@msu.edu, or Claramunt, at the aforementioned e-mail address.
As reported, the MDNR has been hosting this program for several years, and began conducting the events in a virtual format to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Guests are invited to enjoy their preferred coffee from the comfort of their own homes during these informal meetings.